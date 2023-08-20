Beloved meme dog, Cheems the Shiba Inu, passes away aged 12

One of the most famous dogs on the internet has died, aged 12.

The Shiba Inu, affectionately known online as Cheems, passed away due to complications as a result of a surgery on Aug. 18, 2023.

Cheems' death was confirmed by their official Instagram account on Aug. 19.

The dog, officially known as Balltze, but nicknamed Ball Ball, was undergoing thoracentesis, an invasive medical procedure to remove fluid or air from the body for diagnosis.

The internet collectively mourned Cheems, who fought cancer for six months.

They did so by posting memes of their favorite dog.

This included derivatives of the main image, such as Dorime Cheems, Bonk Cheems, and even Swole Doge vs. Cheems.

Cheems' image and character online was one of a sheepish-looking dog who had soul.

The dog's facial expression is highly relatable to the masses who has had it up to here on most days.

Cheems the internet meme is typically paired with another meme character named "Swole Doge”.

Cheems is depicted as a smaller, younger Shiba Inu dog, and is often characterised as the weaker or more naive counterpart to the larger and more assertive Swole Doge.

Cheems first gained fame in 2017.

The dog lived in Hong Kong.

Top photo via balltze Instagram