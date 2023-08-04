Chan Chun Sing awards Barbie-fied version of himself 'A' grade, would've been 'A++' without bare chest

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, like many, just cannot get Kenough of Barbie.

So much so, he was suitably impressed by a fan art, Ken version of himself: Chan Chun Sing, Barbie-fied.

Ken Chan

In a Barbie world, Chan would be dressed in brown slacks, a black shirt, with his hair slicked back and one watch on each wrist — because patriarchy or glitch in A.I. art.

Chan found humour in the photo, and shared the artistic rendering of the doll in his likeness on his Facebook page.

"Ken or not?" he asked.

He then gave the doll an A grade in the "Digital Art Category", saying that it would be worthy of an A++ with some minor edits.

First, he pointed out that the doll should only be wearing one Casio watch on its left hand -- which has become recognised as part of Chan's signature look.

He then went on to admonish Ken Chan for his alphaness and Mojo Dojo Casa House look.

"Education Minister must lead by example, cannot unbutton top button to show chest," he chided.

Good to know.

Top images via Chan Chun Sing's Facebook