Back

Chan Chun Sing awards Barbie-fied version of himself 'A' grade, would've been 'A++' without bare chest

Can you feel the Chan-ergy?

Julia Yee | August 04, 2023, 01:32 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, like many, just cannot get Kenough of Barbie.

So much so, he was suitably impressed by a fan art, Ken version of himself: Chan Chun Sing, Barbie-fied.

Images via Chan Chun Sing's Facebook.

Ken Chan

In a Barbie world, Chan would be dressed in brown slacks, a black shirt, with his hair slicked back and one watch on each wrist — because patriarchy or glitch in A.I. art.

Chan found humour in the photo, and shared the artistic rendering of the doll in his likeness on his Facebook page.

"Ken or not?" he asked.

He then gave the doll an A grade in the "Digital Art Category", saying that it would be worthy of an A++ with some minor edits.

First, he pointed out that the doll should only be wearing one Casio watch on its left hand -- which has become recognised as part of Chan's signature look.

Images via Chan Chun Sing's Facebook.

He then went on to admonish Ken Chan for his alphaness and Mojo Dojo Casa House look.

"Education Minister must lead by example, cannot unbutton top button to show chest," he chided.

Images via Chan Chun Sing's Facebook.

Good to know.

Top images via Chan Chun Sing's Facebook

Fireworks, NDP live screening, old-school carnival games & more at S'pore Sports Hub on Aug. 9, 2023

One more place to go to catch the fireworks.

August 04, 2023, 04:44 PM

Woman angry after Far East Plaza salon gives her S$45 'ugly', badly blended bob

Oh no.

August 04, 2023, 04:35 PM

Yishun residents put up 4-storey high S'pore flag to celebrate National Day

It's the biggest flag in Yishun.

August 04, 2023, 04:28 PM

S'porean remisier, 37, extradited from Spain after allegedly running off with S$13m for over a year

She claimed she was "merely overseas for a holiday".

August 04, 2023, 03:58 PM

3 S'pore cars forced to U-turn on Causeway for using bus lane

Go one more round.

August 04, 2023, 03:30 PM

Workplace Fairness Legislation to help fight discrimination, protect whistleblower identities for reporting grievances

The MoM released its report on legislation first mooted by PM Lee in 2021.

August 04, 2023, 03:20 PM

George Goh hauls 3 binders of docs he claims contains years of ‘hard work’ for eligibility forms submission

He was accompanied by his wife and supporters.

August 04, 2023, 03:18 PM

Background & financial position relevant for assessing flight risk: S'pore govt on considering bail conditions

Other factors include the accused's travel itinerary, gravity of the offences and more.

August 04, 2023, 02:01 PM

Steve Vai performing at NUS auditorium on Oct. 25, 2023

Aural pleasure.

August 04, 2023, 02:01 PM

Visitor allegedly breaks Choa Chu Kang condo's electrical box to charge his own Tesla, drives off when confronted

The incident has left residents miffed.

August 04, 2023, 12:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.