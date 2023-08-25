Cathay Cineplexes at AMK Hub selling popcorn as long as it fits any container for S$10 on Sep. 6, 2023

Cathay Cineplexes at AMK Hub is offering as much caramel popcorn as you want, as long as it fits in any container.
The bring-your-own-container event will take place on Sep. 6, 2023.
According to Cathay Cineplexes, one will have to purchase a Medium Popcorn Combo (S$10) before they can participate in the event.
On top of having as much caramel popcorn that can fit your container of choice, the Medium Popcorn Combo also includes a medium popcorn (yes, more popcorn) and a regular soda.
There are some conditions, though.
Only selected containers allowed
If you're wondering what containers are allowed, here's a helpful list from Cathay Cineplexes:
This promotion is limited to the first 100 redemptions on Sep. 6, from 1pm to 5pm.
Only one container is allowed per transaction.
The cinema will also only give a maximum of 3kg of popcorn per transaction.
More information can be found here.
