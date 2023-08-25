Cathay Cineplexes at AMK Hub selling popcorn as long as it fits any container for S$10 on Sep. 6, 2023

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Cathay Cineplexes at AMK Hub is offering as much caramel popcorn as you want, as long as it fits in any container.

The bring-your-own-container event will take place on Sep. 6, 2023.

According to Cathay Cineplexes, one will have to purchase a Medium Popcorn Combo (S$10) before they can participate in the event.

On top of having as much caramel popcorn that can fit your container of choice, the Medium Popcorn Combo also includes a medium popcorn (yes, more popcorn) and a regular soda.

There are some conditions, though.

Only selected containers allowed

If you're wondering what containers are allowed, here's a helpful list from Cathay Cineplexes:

This promotion is limited to the first 100 redemptions on Sep. 6, from 1pm to 5pm.

Only one container is allowed per transaction.

The cinema will also only give a maximum of 3kg of popcorn per transaction.

More information can be found here.

Top photos from Cathay Cineplexes and Google Maps.