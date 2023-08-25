Cat dies after being sent to S'pore pet boarding service, body later discovered in IKEA bag

A cat allegedly died within 16 hours of being sent to a pet boarding service in Singapore.

Its body was later discovered in an IKEA bag on the premises.

Within 16 hours

The cat's owner, who wanted to be known only as J, shared her account with the boarding house, Hotel Petopia, in an Aug. 24 Facebook post.

Before and after checking in her cat, Jooni, on Aug. 19, she told the owner of the boarding house that all the windows and doors had to be closed at all times. The owner agreed.

However, within 16 hours, she received a message from the owner alleging that the cat was lost and that they were "flipping the whole house".

As Jooni wore a collar with a GPS tracker, J sent a number of location updates to the owner, which showed that the cat was in the car park and later, in the unit.

She subsequently rushed back to the boarding house to help look for the cat.

Meanwhile, the owner claimed that he did not leave the door open, but acknowledged that the cat might have "slipped out of the house" without them knowing.

Within the unit

However, upon arriving at the boarding house, the owner repeatedly denied that Jooni was inside the unit.

This was despite the GPS tracker showing that she was inside.

Eventually, one of the owners of the boarding house arrived at the premises and allowed them inside to check inside.

"We used our GPS system [to] detect the collar, only to realise they had removed her collar with the GPS on it," J wrote in her post.

"While he kept telling our cat is not in the house, and they are still searching, to our horror we found her inside a blue IKEA bag lifeless between 2.54pm and 3.06pm. "I wish to also add that he was trying to hide the bag away from us despite us requesting to check the bag."

J later messaged the owner, calling him a "f***ing liar" and demanding that he "come back now".

"I am really really sorry," was the reply.

Boarding house "temporarily closed"

Mothership understands that Hotel Petopia is located in Toa Payoh, and is not affiliated with Petopia International Pte Ltd — a different registered business located at Geylang Road.

A quick search on Google reveals that the boarding house is currently listed as "temporarily closed".

However, the booking page is still up as of the time of publication.

In response to Mothership's queries, Joshua Teoh, director of the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) at NParks, said that they are concerned and looking into the case.

Meanwhile, the boarding house owner told Mothership that he has lodged a police report.

