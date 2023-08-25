Back

Cat dies after being sent to S'pore pet boarding service, body later discovered in IKEA bag

RIP :(

Ilyda Chua | August 25, 2023, 05:53 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

A cat allegedly died within 16 hours of being sent to a pet boarding service in Singapore.

Its body was later discovered in an IKEA bag on the premises.

Within 16 hours

The cat's owner, who wanted to be known only as J, shared her account with the boarding house, Hotel Petopia, in an Aug. 24 Facebook post.

Before and after checking in her cat, Jooni, on Aug. 19, she told the owner of the boarding house that all the windows and doors had to be closed at all times. The owner agreed.

However, within 16 hours, she received a message from the owner alleging that the cat was lost and that they were "flipping the whole house".

Photo from J/Facebook

As Jooni wore a collar with a GPS tracker, J sent a number of location updates to the owner, which showed that the cat was in the car park and later, in the unit.

She subsequently rushed back to the boarding house to help look for the cat.

Meanwhile, the owner claimed that he did not leave the door open, but acknowledged that the cat might have "slipped out of the house" without them knowing.

Within the unit

However, upon arriving at the boarding house, the owner repeatedly denied that Jooni was inside the unit.

This was despite the GPS tracker showing that she was inside.

Photo from J/Facebook

Eventually, one of the owners of the boarding house arrived at the premises and allowed them inside to check inside.

"We used our GPS system [to] detect the collar, only to realise they had removed her collar with the GPS on it," J wrote in her post.

"While he kept telling our cat is not in the house, and they are still searching, to our horror we found her inside a blue IKEA bag lifeless between 2.54pm and 3.06pm.

"I wish to also add that he was trying to hide the bag away from us despite us requesting to check the bag."

J later messaged the owner, calling him a "f***ing liar" and demanding that he "come back now".

"I am really really sorry," was the reply.

Photo from J/Facebook

Boarding house "temporarily closed"

Mothership understands that Hotel Petopia is located in Toa Payoh, and is not affiliated with Petopia International Pte Ltd — a different registered business located at Geylang Road.

A quick search on Google reveals that the boarding house is currently listed as "temporarily closed".

Photo from Google

However, the booking page is still up as of the time of publication.

In response to Mothership's queries, Joshua Teoh, director of the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) at NParks, said that they are concerned and looking into the case.

Meanwhile, the boarding house owner told Mothership that he has lodged a police report.

Top image from J

Ng Kok Song responds to man who calls him 'subset' of Tharman & asks why people should vote for him

He addressed the comparison.

August 25, 2023, 10:33 PM

Gordon Ong’s public apology to Mr K Shanmugam

For making false and scandalous statements.

August 25, 2023, 10:00 PM

Tharman shares views on definition of marriage & shifting societal norms at election meeting

Tharman acknowledged that his position on the matter cannot and will not satisfy everyone.

August 25, 2023, 09:46 PM

'S'pore is ready anytime for a non-Chinese prime minister': Tharman

While race is a factor, he believes Singaporeans look at people "in totality".

August 25, 2023, 09:11 PM

Legal fees of 10 people arrested could reach S$10 million: S'pore S$1 billion money laundering case

Bail requests for the 10 accused were turned down by the judge.

August 25, 2023, 07:45 PM

Fatburger & Buttrmilk closing all outlets in S'pore

Their operator, Deelish Brands, is shutting down.

August 25, 2023, 07:30 PM

KFC Zinger Double Down back in S'pore with more cheese & mushroom till Sep. 26

For the cheese lovers.

August 25, 2023, 06:46 PM

GrabFood rider wanting to film horror video at Pearl's Hill Terrace at night gets jumpscared by cat

Purr-anormal activity.

August 25, 2023, 06:37 PM

Andy Lau's management refutes claims of him holding S'pore concert in 2024

Fake news.

August 25, 2023, 06:35 PM

Diners in S'pore eat more sushi ahead of Japan releasing treated radioactive water into sea

Most won't stop eating it.

August 25, 2023, 05:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.