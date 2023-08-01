Bukit Panjang residents get S$1 kopi-O/teh-O & discount for takeaways when using iconic green tingkat

Five coffeeshops and a hawker centre in Bukit Panjang are serving residents with S$1 kopi-O and teh-O throughout the month of August to celebrate National Day.

S$1 kopi-O/teh-O till Aug. 31

Here are the five food establishments where residents can get either kopi-O or teh-O at S$1:

Bukit Panjang CC Foodpark (8 Pending Road) WUFU Coffeeshop (Blk 445 Fajar Shopping Centre) De tian (Blk 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Rd) Kim San Leng Food Centre (Blk 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Rd) FoodHub (Blk 257 Bangkit Road)

The two types of beverages are typically sold at S$1.20 to S$1.30.

The idea of providing discounted drinks was mooted by MP Liang Eng Hwa as a way to provide residents some relief to the rising cost of living, said the People's Association.

Discounts at some food stalls if you dapao with this tingkat

That's not all.

In August, residents who use the Bukit Panjang CAREs Tingkat for their takeaways at selected hawker stalls can enjoy a discount of up to 50 cents.

The participating hawker stalls can be identfied by a customised decal at their shopfront and they are located at these food courts/hawker centre:

Bukit Panjang CC Foodpark (8 Pending Road) (Until Feb., 2024) WUFU Coffeeshop (Blk 445 Fajar Shopping Centre) Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market (2 Bukit Panjang Ring Rd) FoodHub (Blk 257 Bangkit Road)

The Tingkat initiative was launched in June 2023 and residents were able to collect the green container for free.

According tothe People's Association, residents who have yet to collect the free tingkat can head over to do so at Bukit Panjang Community Centre, while stocks last.

The Tingkat initiative also serves to encourage residents to lead a more sustainable lifestyle by reducing the use of disposable containers.

Top photos via Bukit Panjang Community Club's Facebook and Liang Eng Hwa's Facebook