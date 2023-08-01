Back

Bukit Panjang residents get S$1 kopi-O/teh-O & discount for takeaways when using iconic green tingkat

In the month of August to celebrate National Day.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 01, 2023, 10:42 AM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Five coffeeshops and a hawker centre in Bukit Panjang are serving residents with S$1 kopi-O and teh-O throughout the month of August to celebrate National Day.

S$1 kopi-O/teh-O till Aug. 31

Here are the five food establishments where residents can get either kopi-O or teh-O at S$1:

  1. Bukit Panjang CC Foodpark (8 Pending Road)

  2. WUFU Coffeeshop (Blk 445 Fajar Shopping Centre)

  3. De tian (Blk 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Rd)

  4. Kim San Leng Food Centre (Blk 259 Bukit Panjang Ring Rd)

  5. FoodHub (Blk 257 Bangkit Road)

The two types of beverages are typically sold at S$1.20 to S$1.30.

The idea of providing discounted drinks was mooted by MP Liang Eng Hwa as a way to provide residents some relief to the rising cost of living, said the People's Association.

Discounts at some food stalls if you dapao with this tingkat

That's not all.

In August, residents who use the Bukit Panjang CAREs Tingkat for their takeaways at selected hawker stalls can enjoy a discount of up to 50 cents.

Photo of Bukit Panjang Cares Tingkat, from Liang Eng Hwa's Facebook.

The participating hawker stalls can be identfied by a customised decal at their shopfront and they are located at these food courts/hawker centre:

  1. Bukit Panjang CC Foodpark (8 Pending Road) (Until Feb., 2024)

  2. WUFU Coffeeshop (Blk 445 Fajar Shopping Centre)

  3. Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market (2 Bukit Panjang Ring Rd)

  4. FoodHub (Blk 257 Bangkit Road)

The Tingkat initiative was launched in June 2023 and residents were able to collect the green container for free.

According tothe People's Association, residents who have yet to collect the free tingkat can head over to do so at Bukit Panjang Community Centre, while stocks last.

The Tingkat initiative also serves to encourage residents to lead a more sustainable lifestyle by reducing the use of disposable containers.

Top photos via Bukit Panjang Community Club's Facebook and Liang Eng Hwa's Facebook

Migrant worker, found unconscious at Tuas Port construction site, dies in hospital

Investigations are ongoing.

August 01, 2023, 10:16 AM

Japanese man, who spent S$18,600 on dog costume, goes for a walk in public for first time

Milestone.

August 01, 2023, 01:37 AM

Shanti Pereira wins gold in women's 200m at Berlin meet, beating European champion

On a roll.

August 01, 2023, 12:31 AM

'S'pore is poorer for the loss': Shanmugam at memorial of late Law Society president Adrian Tan

The memorial was held at the Arts House on Jul. 31, 2023.

July 31, 2023, 11:03 PM

Spectrum of the Seas cruise passenger falls overboard into S’pore Strait

The authorities were alerted to the incident at 7:50am on Jul. 31, 2023.

July 31, 2023, 10:10 PM

3 S’porean mums share how they managed to parent & run successful e-commerce businesses at the same time

Burning the midnight oil, sorting packages in the living room, and finding creative solutions to problems.

July 31, 2023, 07:15 PM

'I was able to be there for many of my baby’s firsts': 2 S’porean parents share how they made flexi-work work for them

Mastering the art of yoga for work, bending but not breaking.

July 31, 2023, 06:56 PM

Thai man hears footsteps in Bangkok hotel room, finds footprint & writing on wall

The hotel requested the man not to reveal the hotel name.

July 31, 2023, 06:53 PM

Adam Road Food Centre to close for 3 months for renovations from Oct. 1, 2023

The renovations will include painting, renovating the toilet and replacing floor tiles, lights, tables and chairs.

July 31, 2023, 06:45 PM

We tried Coffee Bean's cold brew teas & here's what we thought

Actually tastes as good as it looks.

July 31, 2023, 06:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.