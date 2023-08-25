Back

Bukit Batok car workshop staff allegedly rams customer's Lamborghini into lorry, damages bonnet

The car workshop is allegedly not responding to queries.

Joshua Lee | August 25, 2023, 10:22 AM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

A car workshop staff in Singapore damaged a customer's Lamborghini after they drove it into the front of a lorry.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, happened on Aug. 22, 12.46pm.

Facebook page SGRV posted the footage online.

SGRV alleged that the incident happened at a car workshop in Bukit Batok and said the staff did not have a driving licence.

According to the footage, the staff had presumably forgotten to put the car in a parked mode.

As the car door was closed, the car suddenly accelerated forward.

Within a couple of seconds, it collided with a parked lorry.

The impact was so great that the stationary lorry was pushed back.

Photos of the aftermath showed extensive damage to the Lamborghini's bonnet

SGRV alleged that the owner of the car workshop went into hiding and refused to respond to queries.

The police has classified this as a case of rash act.

They told Mothership that they arrested a 23-year-old man for rash act causing hurt.

Meanwhile, Mothership understands that a 75-year-old man was also involved in the accident and he was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

We have reached out to the car workshop that SGRV named and will update this article when we hear back from them.

All images: SGRV. 

Domestic helper, 41, jailed for stealing S$169,520 from S'pore employer's dad, 94, on 197 occasions

She said she needed the money to pay off her debts.

August 25, 2023, 02:25 PM

Tan Kin Lian's wife shares why & how she supports his 2nd presidential bid

She also gave a rare look into the couple's personal life.

August 25, 2023, 02:21 PM

'Behind the iron curtain, sleeping on the cold cement floor': Najib writes a poem after 1 year in prison

"Behind the iron curtain, sleeping on the cold cement floor."

August 25, 2023, 01:46 PM

Donald Trump surrenders at county jail, mugshot, height & weight released

Trump is one of 18 people expected to surrender to Fulton County Officials by Friday Aug 26.

August 25, 2023, 01:37 PM

Tan Kin Lian says PM Lee is 'a very sensible man', will seek good relations if elected

"I am not opposition. Opposition does not help. I am a problem solver," said the PE2023 candidate.

August 25, 2023, 01:22 PM

Cathay Cineplexes at AMK Hub selling popcorn as long as it fits any container for S$10 on Sep. 6, 2023

Time to find the biggest container you have.

August 25, 2023, 12:39 PM

S'pore to still import seafood from Japan after Fukushima nuclear wastewater release

SFA has not detected any radioactive contaminant in food imports from Japan since 2013, said the agency.

August 25, 2023, 12:36 PM

Putin offers 'sincere condolences' over plane crash that reportedly killed Yevgeny Prigozhin

The Russian leader described the crash as a 'tragedy'.

August 25, 2023, 12:23 PM

S'pore's presidential candidates will lose S$40,500 deposit if they do not secure more than 12.5% of votes

The money will go to the consolidated fund, which is analogous to a bank account held by the government.

August 25, 2023, 12:04 PM

Ng Kok Song says 'Papa tng lai liao' in Teochew to his cat Max, who replies, 'Meow'

Papa is back.

August 25, 2023, 12:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.