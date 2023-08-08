Back

Boy celebrates S’pore’s 58th National Day with one-of-a-kind hair cut

Slay.

Keyla Supharta | August 08, 2023, 08:35 PM

With National Day around the corner, many Singaporeans are taking this time to celebrate their country's 58th birthday in their own special way.

One boy here decided to celebrate Singapore's birthday with a special haircut.

New hairstyle for NDP

A 12-second clip showing a boy walking towards his preschool was uploaded on TikTok recently.

What captured the viewers' gaze, however, was the boy's undercut hair design, which spelt "I ♥ SG 58".

@yaowenkai_sg National Day Celebration #ndp2023🇸🇬 #ilovesg ♬ The Road Ahead (NDP Dance) - NDPeeps

"New hairstyle for NDP 2023," a caption from another video wrote.

Rocking the shaved hair design

This is not the first time the boy rocked an undercut hair design to celebrate the country's national day.

Last year, the boy also had a similar undercut hair style, which said, "I ♥ SG 57".

@yaowenkai_sg #NDP2022 #ticktoksg #NationalDay #nationaldaycelebration ♬ Our Singapore - JJ Lin

He also rocked other hair designs to celebrate other festivities.

Christmas tree. Image via @yaowenkai_sg/TikTok.

2023. Image via @yaowenkai_sg/TikTok.

福 (good fortune). Image via @yaowenkai_sg/TikTok.

Props to the barber.

Top image via @yaowenkai_sg/TikTok.

