Photographer makes 2-hour Boon Lay-Pasir Ris dash to catch supermoon over Changi Airport tower

Hobbyist photographer Basil is so dedicated to his craft that he'd go to the ends of the Earth (or rather, the ends of Singapore) for the perfect shot.

Way before the first supermoon of August was set to rise on Aug. 1, an excited Basil was already making his way across the island to meet it at its peak.

His destination? Block 245 Pasir Ris Street 21.

Long way

The photographer recounted his arduous quest whilst speaking to Mothership.

If you want to get technical about it, he actually began his trip at Singapore Polytechnic at 4:30pm, from which he rushed to the nearby Dover MRT station so that he could head home to gather his equipment.

After that, he made it to Boon Lay station at 5pm.

"I reached Pasir Ris station at 6pm and had to run to the interchange and wait for bus service 5 and finally reached Block 245 by 6:40pm. I finished setting up my equipment by 6:50pm and was able to perfect my composition before the moon began to rise at 7:01pm."

The perfect shot

Basil's determination to get to Pasir Ris was thanks to Photo Ephemeris, which informed him that the supermoon — a sturgeon moon — would perfectly align with the Changi Airport air traffic control tower that night.

The sturgeon moon was the "second closest supermoon" to Earth in 2023, according to the Science Centre Observatory.

Basil added that the particular Block 245 he coveted was the only place that allowed him to capture this sight during the moonrise.

Having conquered this supermoon, the photographer has set his eyes on Clementi or Commonwealth as the next location to shoot the blue moon come Aug. 31.

Top images via @b_asill