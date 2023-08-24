Back

Toyota 86 coupe with BlurSG livery pretends to be BlueSG car, fuel tank inlet holds electric charger

A S$16,000/ year depreciation joke.

Belmont Lay | August 24, 2023, 03:27 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A new troll has emerged in Singapore — and it is an internal combustion engine joke that comes with a S$16,000 a year depreciation.

This was after a white Toyota 86 coupe was spotted with a familiar-looking blue and red logo livery on its side and parked in a public car park lot reserved for shared BlueSG electric vehicles.

However, upon closer inspection, the sporty car, which can do 0-100kmh in under 8 seconds, is seen decorated with a parody "BlueSG" lookalike logo that spelled "BlurSG" instead.

via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

The real BlueSG logo via BlueSG

Photos of the car were shared on the SG Road Vigilante - SGRV Facebook page on Aug. 23.

In one of the photos of the open air car park, the Toyota 86 was seen not utilising the charging cable but just occupying the lot.

In another, the charging cable was seen "plugged" into the fuel tank inlet of the Toyota 86, but the vehicle was not authorised to use the charger as the colour of the port ought to have turned red instead of remained green, which indicated it was still considered vacant and available for use by others.

The post's caption read:

masquerading as bluesg electric vehicle with a bluesg decal is funny

but plugging the ac charger into the petrol tank is definite not .

Currently, BlueSG's charging ports are available for public use by other non-BlueSG cars and the company is encouraging EV users to utilise its charging infrastructure.

No electric Toyota 86 on sale

A quick scan online showed there are currently no electric versions -- used or new -- of the Toyota 86 on sale in Singapore.

The car only comes in manual or automatic transmission versions.

For the Toyota 86 to be parked in the BlueSG lot and pretending to be utilising the charging port will effectively deprive a potential BlueSG driver of the space, if and when it gets allocated to a user.

Responses

Most of the commenters were tickled by the sight of the BlurSG parody logo.

But some expressed concern that the charging cable left in the Toyota 86's fuel inlet posed as a fire hazard, while others opined that the risk of a an accident was low.

All photos via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

Plane shot down near Moscow kills 10, Russian mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin who led mutiny reportedly on flight

Prigozhin led his mercenary company in a coup in June 2023.

August 24, 2023, 03:02 AM

Tharman says President's ability to influence policy depends on relationship with Prime Minister

The PE2023 candidate also said that physical posters were needed to reach out to those not on social media.

August 23, 2023, 08:28 PM

'Bomb threats' received at 18 locations around S'pore, including Environment Building

Government buildings, embassies and other places of interest received the threats on Aug. 23, 2023, but checks found no items of security concern.

August 23, 2023, 08:04 PM

Comment: 'Thank You' speeches of the PE2023 candidates hinted at how they will campaign

3 candidates, 3 speeches, 1 goal.

August 23, 2023, 07:59 PM

Ng Kok Song says he will voice out on issues of concern to S'poreans, like migrant workers' transport & HDB cat ownership

Ng said that the "soft power" has to be exercised "within closed doors" in an earlier doorstop.

August 23, 2023, 07:46 PM

Lianhe Zaobao visits Anxi, home to half the 'Fujian gang', known as 'hometown of fraud'

Lianhe Zaobao's reporter also tracked down the home addresses of three of the accused to a villa and luxury apartments.

August 23, 2023, 07:37 PM

S'porean Shanti Pereira sets new 200m national record in Budapest

Blazing.

August 23, 2023, 06:31 PM

Here’s how Microsoft is helping S’pore businesses keep track of their carbon footprints

Getting to net zero isn't easy, but it doesn't have to be too hard.

August 23, 2023, 06:00 PM

Tan Kin Lian wants to play 'monarch' role to convey people's feelings to govt if elected

He wants to meet regularly with the prime minister.

August 23, 2023, 05:53 PM

How much does it cost to run for president in S'pore?

Realistically, several hundred thousand dollars per candidate.

August 23, 2023, 05:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.