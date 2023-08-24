Toyota 86 coupe with BlurSG livery pretends to be BlueSG car, fuel tank inlet holds electric charger

A new troll has emerged in Singapore — and it is an internal combustion engine joke that comes with a S$16,000 a year depreciation.

This was after a white Toyota 86 coupe was spotted with a familiar-looking blue and red logo livery on its side and parked in a public car park lot reserved for shared BlueSG electric vehicles.

However, upon closer inspection, the sporty car, which can do 0-100kmh in under 8 seconds, is seen decorated with a parody "BlueSG" lookalike logo that spelled "BlurSG" instead.

Photos of the car were shared on the SG Road Vigilante - SGRV Facebook page on Aug. 23.

In one of the photos of the open air car park, the Toyota 86 was seen not utilising the charging cable but just occupying the lot.

In another, the charging cable was seen "plugged" into the fuel tank inlet of the Toyota 86, but the vehicle was not authorised to use the charger as the colour of the port ought to have turned red instead of remained green, which indicated it was still considered vacant and available for use by others.

The post's caption read:

masquerading as bluesg electric vehicle with a bluesg decal is funny but plugging the ac charger into the petrol tank is definite not .

Currently, BlueSG's charging ports are available for public use by other non-BlueSG cars and the company is encouraging EV users to utilise its charging infrastructure.

No electric Toyota 86 on sale

A quick scan online showed there are currently no electric versions -- used or new -- of the Toyota 86 on sale in Singapore.

The car only comes in manual or automatic transmission versions.

For the Toyota 86 to be parked in the BlueSG lot and pretending to be utilising the charging port will effectively deprive a potential BlueSG driver of the space, if and when it gets allocated to a user.

Responses

Most of the commenters were tickled by the sight of the BlurSG parody logo.

But some expressed concern that the charging cable left in the Toyota 86's fuel inlet posed as a fire hazard, while others opined that the risk of a an accident was low.

All photos via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV