Blackpink's Jisoo dating South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun

Blackpink member, 28, Jisoo is in a relationship with South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun, 35.

A report by Korea JoongAng Daily said this was confirmed by Jisoo's agency, YG Entertainment, on Aug. 3, 2023.

According to a statement by YG Entertainment, the couple are in the beginning stage of the relationship and is "getting to know each other".

The statement comes after South Korean news site Dispatch reported that the couple have been dating since May 2023.

Jisoo and Ahn were photographed together in the Yongsan district of Seoul.

Apart from her stint as an idol, Jisoo has also acted in Disney+ series "Snow Drop".

On the other hand, Ahn is known for his role in "Yumi's Cells" and "Itaewon Class".

Top image from @sooyaaa__ and bohyunahn on Instagram.