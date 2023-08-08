Which is the best football club in England? S’porean fans have their say.

Which is the biggest and best football club in England?

According to an entirely unscientific poll we conducted on Instagram, most of our followers seem to think it’s Manchester United.

Luton Town came in at a respectable third place (out of three total options).

Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has been an obsession for hordes of football-loving Singaporeans, with generations of fans growing up dazzled by names like Gianfranco Zola, Thierry Henry, and Wayne Rooney.

Despite being in a different time zone, Singaporean fans can count themselves as some of the most loyal in the world, being just as knowledgeable as any other fan about their chosen clubs.

But why do Singaporeans think these clubs are the greatest?

Here are some of the reasons we received.

Manchester United

The Red Devils. Fergie’s Fledglings. The Treble Winners of ‘99. And by some metrics, the most famous football club in the world with 13 victories since 1992

With Sir Alex Ferguson at the helm, Man United tasted many successes in Europe with the legendary Treble in 1999.

Unfortunately, success has been harder to come by ever since Ferguson (who won a knighthood for his achievements) left the club, having won one last title in 2013.

After a number of managerial appointments that didn’t work out, the Red Devils are now on the up once more with Erik Ten Hag at the helm.

Liverpool

Manchester United may be the most successful club of the Premier League era, but as any Liverpool fan would be happy to tell you, football wasn’t invented in 1992.

For many a Red, Liverpool’s glory days in the 1970s and 1980s may as well have been just yesterday.

Fans who had kids of their own naturally passed on their love of the club to the next generation, with children “inheriting” the club from their parents, and spouses from their partners.

From 1990 to 2020, Liverpool fans had to wait a staggering 20 years to see their club reach the summit once more.

Thanks to the able guidance of German manager Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool fans have been able to dream big again.

Arsenal

In the North of London, there is a club whose name is not a place, but a byword for lethal force.

Arsenal Football Club, home of the Gunners, came to life in the Premier League era under the stewardship of Arsene Wenger, the elegant Frenchman who arrived by way of Japan.

Under Wenger, the Gunners quickly became known for fast-paced, attacking, continental football, and their rivalry with Manchester United quickly became one of the most heated in history.

Having come close to winning the league in the 2022/2023 season, the Gooners must surely fancy their chances with Mikel Arteta leading the charge.

The likes of Gabrielle Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney have also endeared the club to many for being easy on the eyes (or so my friends tell me).

Manchester City

Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have done what only Sir Alex managed to achieve by winning a Treble in 2023.

This was followed by a long streak of victories in the Premier League and various cup competitions.

With England conquered and Europe too, one can only imagine what’s next for the Sky Blue of Manchester.

This is a sponsored article brought to you by StarHub.

Top photo from Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash and Mothership.