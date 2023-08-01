250 S'pore fans attend Bayern Munich's private training session at Lion City Sailors Training Centre

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich is in Singapore for their 2023 pre-season tour, and as part of the Singapore Festival of Football.

The German team arrived in the country on Jul. 30, and was greeted by over 150 fans at Andaz Singapore.

Bayern will play Premier League side Liverpool FC on Aug. 2 at the National Stadium for the Singapore Trophy presented by Audi and Standard Chartered.

A sell-out crowd is expected for the game.

Trained at LCS Training Centre

Ahead of their match against Liverpool, Bayern held a private training session at Lion City Sailors (LCS) Training Centre on Tuesday (Aug. 1).

Some 250 fans were given the opportunity to watch the training session. They were already queuing an hour before Bayern arrived.

After the training, some players, including new signing Kim Min Jae, took time to sign autographs for the fans.

How they feel about Singapore

Speaking at a pre-match press conference at the National Stadium on the same day, Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel said this is his third time in Singapore, albeit with a different club.

"It's a nice city. It's a clean city. It's well-organised. This is how I experienced it— very helpful people, very friendly people. And when we come on the training pitches, everybody's having fun [and] doing their best."

While Tuchel stated that the hot and humid weather in Singapore is "not the best" for professional athletes, he said it is "not an excuse".

"It helps a lot when the sun is not out, it helps a lot. So we push the training session from the afternoon to the late afternoon, and we accept the [weather] conditions," he added.

The club's centre-back, Matthijs de Ligt, also talked about adapting to Singapore's climate.

He said Singapore's weather conditions are "not ideal", although he found that training in Singapore was more comfortable than in Japan, which the team had been prior to their trip here.

"We try to train as best as possible, to do as much as possible, and we are trying to make the best out of it," he said.

de Ligt will go against his Dutch teammates Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo, both of whom play for Liverpool.

"I have a really good relationship with both of them. I think I've played with Virgil for five years now in the national team. He is, of course, a big example for me. He has won the Champions League. He had some amazing seasons with Liverpool. I also want to congratulate him for becoming [Liverpool's new] captain. It is also a really big achievement for him. And with Cody Gakpo, I also have a good relationship [with him]. He's a really good guy, really humble. He's always working really hard and I'm really happy to see that he's doing really well at Liverpool. I can't wait to face them tomorrow on the pitch."

Top images via Mothership.