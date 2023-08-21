Back

Bangkok woman, 27, dubbed 'Thailand's most beautiful road sweeper', likely also 'World's most beautiful road sweeper'

Joshua Lee | August 21, 2023, 02:46 PM

Pattaramon Thocharoen is a road sweeper in Bangkok and she is making waves on TikTok.

People are calling her the "most beautiful road sweeper" in Thailand.

For one, Pattaramon, who is also known as Bow, is 27.

She also wears a full face of make-up to work.

Bow told The Straits Times that she wears make-up for her own satisfaction.

She asked: "Why can’t I look pretty while doing hard work?"

She also doesn't scoff at her line of work.

Her mother was a road sweeper, while her father was a garbage truck driver.

"This was the profession that my parents did to raise me, so I’m proud of it," she said to The Straits Times.

On TikTok, she shares about her daily work--like plucking weeds or clearing trash--with over 330,000 followers.

@241262bp ตอบกลับ @thirdty_88 นี่แหละคือสิ่งที่เราต้องการที่สุด ตัวจริงผิวใส เป็นปลื้มจัง🤭#ความสุขของอรุณ #พนักงานกวาด #เขตจอมทอง #เซรั่มโสมคอลลาเจนสิตา #สิตาครีมโสมนมแพะ #สิตาแบรนด์ #บอสอิ๋ว ♬ Animal baby - 上野燿

@241262bp สะบักสะบอมทุกวันหลังกลับบ้านเป็นผู้หญิงไม่ต้องถึกบ้างก็ได้บางทีก็อยากอ่อนแอแต่สภาพไม่น่าอ่อนแอเลยตู🤭🧡#ความสุขของอรุณ #พนักงานกวาด #เขตจอมทอง #เซรั่มโสมคอลลาเจนสิตา #สิตาครีมโสมนมแพะ #สิตาแบรนด์ ♬ [Animals and dishes] Cute BGM - Sound Owl

@241262bp พู่เพื่อนรัก🧡#พนักงานกวาด #เขตจอมทอง #เปิดการมองเห็น #สิตาครีมโสมนมแพะ #เปิดการมองเห็น #สิตาครีมโสมนมแพะ #สิตาครีมโสมนมแพะ #เซรั่มโสมคอลลาเจนสิตา ♬ Funny lazy donkey (hilarious song)(937200) - LEOPARD

According to The Straits Times, Bow is part of an emerging group of influencers who are blue-collared workers and who find fame through their depictions of mundane life.

They include housewives, security officers, teachers, and factory workers.

Bow told the paper that she earns about 12,000 Thai Baht (S$461) monthly from her road-sweeping work.

However, her reach on TikTok allows her to bring in 50,000 Thai Baht (S$1,924) from social media engagement, like brand reviews and product sales.

All images: @241262bp/TikTok

