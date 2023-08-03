Australian girl, 12, a millionaire, throws party before retiring & moving to S'pore

Australian social media influencer and entrepreneur, Pixie Curtis, is retiring at the tender young age of 12 -- about 60 years ahead of schedule.

Together with her mother, Roxy Jacenko, Curtis co-founded Pixie's Fidgets in 2021 — a multi-million dollar toy empire that designed and sold sensory toys for children who struggled to pay attention.

By 2023, Curtis' monthly earnings were estimated to be US$133,000 (S$178,714), reported The Economic Times.

The kid was even said to own a Mercedes-Benz, though she isn't old enough to drive it yet.

Having secured a veritable fortune in the bank, the ex-CEO is now retiring to focus on her education in Singapore.

Move to Singapore

Jacenko initiated the family's move from Sydney to Singapore so that they could live with her husband, Oliver Curtis, who currently works in Asia.

The man spent a year between 2016 and 2017 in prison for insider trading in New South Wales, according to the Australian Financial Review.

The family has rented a luxury apartment near Orchard Road, and Curtis and her nine-year-old brother, Hunter, will reportedly be attending an international school in Singapore.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, 42-year-old Jacenko, socialite and founder of the Sweaty Betty PR firm, basked in her supposed anonymity in Singapore.

“I was trying to get a restaurant booking in Singapore, it was a popular place. I don’t have much trouble with that in Sydney, but in Singapore it was a matter of ‘Roxy who?’ I actually found it really refreshing and a bit liberating. No one knows me there, no one has any preconceived idea of who or what I am, no one has any expectation, and best of all, no one actually cares!"

"Singapore" party

Ahead of her move to Singapore, Curtis threw an opulent birthday bash at Sydney's five-star Crown Hotel to bid farewell to her friends in Australia.

She offered followers a glimpse of high society by uploading an Instagram reel of the party, featuring goodie bags, floral arrangements, and guests giddy with delight.

Guests were also treated to dance performances.

Curtis even had her own version of a red carpet displaying her name, as well as a three-tier birthday cake.

Her mother dubbed the whole affair to be "Singaporean-themed".

The colours red and white were present, at least, but not much else could be recognised as "Singaporean" by Singaporeans.

All images via @roxyjacendo/Instagram