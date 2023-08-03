Back

Australian girl, 12, a millionaire, throws party before retiring & moving to S'pore

What's the weather like up there?

Julia Yee | August 03, 2023, 05:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Australian social media influencer and entrepreneur, Pixie Curtis, is retiring at the tender young age of 12 -- about 60 years ahead of schedule.

Together with her mother, Roxy Jacenko, Curtis co-founded Pixie's Fidgets in 2021 — a multi-million dollar toy empire that designed and sold sensory toys for children who struggled to pay attention.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pixie Curtis (@pixiecurtis)

By 2023, Curtis' monthly earnings were estimated to be US$133,000 (S$178,714), reported The Economic Times.

The kid was even said to own a Mercedes-Benz, though she isn't old enough to drive it yet.

Having secured a veritable fortune in the bank, the ex-CEO is now retiring to focus on her education in Singapore.

Move to Singapore

Jacenko initiated the family's move from Sydney to Singapore so that they could live with her husband, Oliver Curtis, who currently works in Asia.

The man spent a year between 2016 and 2017 in prison for insider trading in New South Wales, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Pixie and Oliver Curtis.

The family has rented a luxury apartment near Orchard Road, and Curtis and her nine-year-old brother, Hunter, will reportedly be attending an international school in Singapore.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, 42-year-old Jacenko, socialite and founder of the Sweaty Betty PR firm, basked in her supposed anonymity in Singapore.

“I was trying to get a restaurant booking in Singapore, it was a popular place. I don’t have much trouble with that in Sydney, but in Singapore it was a matter of ‘Roxy who?’ I actually found it really refreshing and a bit liberating. No one knows me there, no one has any preconceived idea of who or what I am, no one has any expectation, and best of all, no one actually cares!"

"Singapore" party

Ahead of her move to Singapore, Curtis threw an opulent birthday bash at Sydney's five-star Crown Hotel to bid farewell to her friends in Australia.

She offered followers a glimpse of high society by uploading an Instagram reel of the party, featuring goodie bags, floral arrangements, and guests giddy with delight.

Guests were also treated to dance performances.

Curtis even had her own version of a red carpet displaying her name, as well as a three-tier birthday cake.

Her mother dubbed the whole affair to be "Singaporean-themed".

The colours red and white were present, at least, but not much else could be recognised as "Singaporean" by Singaporeans.

All images via @roxyjacendo/Instagram

Driver not interviewed about Leon Perera & Nicole Seah's affair: Pritam Singh

He also confirmed he didn't reveal the informant's identity to Leon Perera.

August 03, 2023, 05:19 PM

4D 1st prize no. 7545: Ages of presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song & fiancée Sybil Lau give punters joy

One more reason to read the news.

August 03, 2023, 04:52 PM

2 ex-WP members disapprove of WP leader Pritam Singh's use of the word 'rape' in Parliament

Yudhishthra Nathan & Loh Peiying said that they were "horrified to witness this disrespect".

August 03, 2023, 04:47 PM

S'pore's last kacang puteh seller at Peace Centre moves to Toa Payoh Bus Interchange

The nuts still come in those traditional paper cones.

August 03, 2023, 03:57 PM

Man, 54, seen verbally abusing Shashlik Restaurant staff, to represent himself & contest all 4 charges

He will be representing himself.

August 03, 2023, 03:41 PM

Somali sprinter finishes 100m race in 21.81sec, sports minister apologises

She is allegedly the niece of the Somali Athletics Federation's chairperson.

August 03, 2023, 03:12 PM

Motorcyclist seen at Pasir Ris with huge-ass stingray strapped to back

So many questions.

August 03, 2023, 03:01 PM

3 FairPrice outlets selling live tiger prawns for S$19.90/kg on Aug. 4-6

1,000kg for sale each day.

August 03, 2023, 02:47 PM

S$68++ lunch omakase at sushi restaurant located at Great World

One more omakase place.

August 03, 2023, 02:15 PM

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces separation from wife of 18 years

He is the second Canadian PM to have his marriage end in office, after his father.

August 03, 2023, 02:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.