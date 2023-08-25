Back

Andy Lau's management refutes claims of him holding S'pore concert in 2024

Fake news.

Lee Wei Lin | August 25, 2023, 06:35 PM

Andy Lau's management company, Topman Global Limited, has refuted claims that the singer will be holding a concert in Singapore in 2024.

In a statement shared on their website, Topman refuted the claim that a company in Singapore had "obtained the right to present" Lau's concert.

The company, which was not named, had even "further claimed that it could sell or assign half of its investment in the concert", which was not true.

Topman confirmed:

"We hereby confirm that we have not so far authorised anyone to produce or organise Mr Lau’s concert in Singapore. Please beware of scams."

Lau last performed in Singapore in 2019.

Top photo from Focus Entertainment

