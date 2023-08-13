M'sia-style fried pork noodles stall opens 2nd outlet at BreadTalk IHQ in Tai Seng

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Ah Yen Traditional Fried Pork opened at Wisma Atria's Food Republic in November 2022 and to date, sells about 500 bowls of fried pork noodles a day.

The chain was brought over from Sandakan Wet Market in Sabah, Malaysia, by third-generation owner 30-year-old David Lee.

Lee hopes to open a standalone outlet soon to introduce more dishes but for now, the eatery has opened a second outlet in Tai Seng, at BreadTalk IHQ.

As its name suggests, the eatery specialises in Malaysian-style fried pork noodles.

The pork is marinated for at least two days before it is breaded and fried for five minutes, resulting in a flavourful and crispy pork cutlet.

Signature Sandakan Fried Pork Noodles Set Meal (S$12.90)

This meal comes with fried pork, pork balls with seaweed soup, and iceberg lettuce with oyster sauce.

We opted to have it with kway teow and soup.

While the very crispy and well-marinated fried pork is the star of the meal, the soup is a heavy contender.

Boiled for at least six hours, the robust soup is full-bodied and even has other ingredients like cuttlefish.

The dry version is also interesting. While one may expect it to be laden with vinegar or soy sauce, it is more oil-based and thus lighter on the palate.

You can also get the no-frills Sandakan Fried Pork Noodles for S$7.50.

Salt and Pepper Chicken Noodles (S$8.50)

The salt and pepper chicken was also crispy and surprisingly not as greasy as we thought it'd be.

The fried pork, however, is still our preferred choice of protein.

Handmade Century Egg Dumpling Noodles (S$7.50)

Filled with minced pork and century egg, the latter adds a creamy and distinct century egg flavour to the dish.

Those who don't enjoy century egg can just remove it and it will still taste as good.

Ah Yen Traditional Fried Pork @ BreadTalk IHQ

30 Tai Seng Street, #01-06 Singapore 534013

Opening hours: 8am to 10pm, daily

Top image from Lee Wei Lin