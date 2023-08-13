Back

M'sia-style fried pork noodles stall opens 2nd outlet at BreadTalk IHQ in Tai Seng

Hearty and porky.

Fasiha Nazren | Lee Wei Lin | August 13, 2023, 06:07 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Ah Yen Traditional Fried Pork opened at Wisma Atria's Food Republic in November 2022 and to date, sells about 500 bowls of fried pork noodles a day.

The chain was brought over from Sandakan Wet Market in Sabah, Malaysia, by third-generation owner 30-year-old David Lee.

Lee hopes to open a standalone outlet soon to introduce more dishes but for now, the eatery has opened a second outlet in Tai Seng, at BreadTalk IHQ.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ah Yen Fried Pork (@ahyen.sg)

As its name suggests, the eatery specialises in Malaysian-style fried pork noodles.

The pork is marinated for at least two days before it is breaded and fried for five minutes, resulting in a flavourful and crispy pork cutlet.

Signature Sandakan Fried Pork Noodles Set Meal  (S$12.90)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

This meal comes with fried pork, pork balls with seaweed soup, and iceberg lettuce with oyster sauce.

We opted to have it with kway teow and soup.

While the very crispy and well-marinated fried pork is the star of the meal, the soup is a heavy contender.

Boiled for at least six hours, the robust soup is full-bodied and even has other ingredients like cuttlefish.

The dry version is also interesting. While one may expect it to be laden with vinegar or soy sauce, it is more oil-based and thus lighter on the palate.

You can also get the no-frills Sandakan Fried Pork Noodles for S$7.50.

Salt and Pepper Chicken Noodles (S$8.50)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

The salt and pepper chicken was also crispy and surprisingly not as greasy as we thought it'd be.

The fried pork, however, is still our preferred choice of protein.

Handmade Century Egg Dumpling Noodles (S$7.50)

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Filled with minced pork and century egg, the latter adds a creamy and distinct century egg flavour to the dish.

Those who don't enjoy century egg can just remove it and it will still taste as good.

Ah Yen Traditional Fried Pork @ BreadTalk IHQ

30 Tai Seng Street, #01-06 Singapore 534013

Opening hours: 8am to 10pm, daily

Top image from Lee Wei Lin

Beauty World Book Centre owner, 75, didn't expect books to give him a 'good life' after dropping out of school at Pri 3

Some of his customers are now parents and grandparents.

August 14, 2023, 09:46 AM

M'cycle-riding ex-hawker, who sued driver after accident, awarded S$128,500 by S'pore court

The ex-hawker now works as a property agent, where he earns more, which adjusted the compensation amount upwards.

August 14, 2023, 09:12 AM

M'sia man, in his 40s, found dead in condo unit locked from the outside after he couldn't make rent

His family blames the landlady.

August 14, 2023, 02:29 AM

'You cry a lot now, but we love your voice': Taiwanese singer Eric Chou pens open letter to 1st child

Cute.

August 13, 2023, 09:50 PM

M’sia boy creates cute art out of mosquito coils

10/10 creativity.

August 13, 2023, 09:03 PM

Ng Kok Song says organisations refused to host him as he’s not a ‘govt-endorsed candidate’

"Non-government-endorsed candidates" like him receive "NIP treatment", he said.

August 13, 2023, 05:47 PM

Status quo in the M'sian states as 6 state elections see opposition gains but no overall change in control

The 'Green wave' happened, but did not sweep away all before it.

August 13, 2023, 05:20 PM

Handphone shop owner, 46, & her employee, 41, allegedly misused customer info to register over 20 SIM cards

They will be charged in court for conspiring to cheat the telecommunications companies into registering the SIM cards as well as the unauthorised modification of computer materials.

August 13, 2023, 04:31 PM

S'porean man, 28, dies while attempting to climb Mount Kilimanjaro

The climber reportedly suffered from altitude sickness during his ascent.

August 13, 2023, 03:32 PM

Edwin Tong discharged from hospital after heart procedure to relieve 'severely blocked' artery

The Minister for Culture, Community and Youth said he was reminded to "always count your blessings".

August 13, 2023, 03:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.