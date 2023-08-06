Back

6 people applied for PE2023 certificate of eligibility: Elections Department

No names given.

Joshua Lee | August 17, 2023, 11:53 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

The Elections Department (ELD) announced on Thursday (Aug. 17) that it received six applications for this year's Presidential Election Certificate of Eligibility.

The deadline for the applications closed on Aug. 17, 5.30pm.

ELD also received 16 community declarations.

A community declaration is required, even though this year's election is open to candidates of all races. This is to determine when the next reserved election will be held, depending on which candidate gets elected/ appointed this year.

Names of the applicants who applied for the Certificate of Eligibility were not released by ELD.

What happens next

For voters, Aug. 22 — Nomination Day — will be the next milestone to take note of.

If more than one candidate is successfully nominated, Singapore will immediately head into the Presidential Election campaigning period.

Currently, only former Cabinet minister Tharman Shammugaratnam automatically qualifies based on the public sector route.

Ng Kok Song, who is also applying under the public sector route, does not automatically qualify because he was not a CEO.

George Goh and Tan Kin Lian are applying under the private sector route, but they too do not automatically qualify.

However, the candidates' submissions of their certificates of eligibility is for the Presidential Elections Committee to decide if they can qualify.

This committee has the discretion to allow a candidate to stand for election if it determines that they have comparable experience.

It is not known who the two other presidential hopefuls are.

Top image: Google Street View. 

Tan Kin Lian will not run for president if George Goh qualifies

The Presidential Elections Committee must announce the eligibility results of applicants by Aug. 21.

August 17, 2023, 06:58 PM

M'sian police arrest 2 men who lured Vietnamese woman with fake job offer, kidnapped her & demanded RM30,000 ransom

The police are currently hunting down the third and last suspect.

August 17, 2023, 06:50 PM

Foreign worker in S'pore sues employer after breaking leg alighting from back of lorry, judge rules in his favour

He was with 24 others in the back of the lorry being transported to the worksite.

August 17, 2023, 06:45 PM

Tharman opens up about his 1992 Official Secrets Act case: 'They got the wrong man'

His perspective on the conviction.

August 17, 2023, 06:39 PM

10 dead after plane crashes on highway in Shah Alam, M'sia, reportedly including state politician

Selangor police said that all 8 passengers in the aircraft were killed, along with 2 motorists on the ground.

August 17, 2023, 06:38 PM

Neighbour provides pic of man, 40, being arrested outside Ewart Park GCB barefooted & hauled off

He broke his hands and legs from the jump.

August 17, 2023, 05:37 PM

Celebrate S’pore Zoo’s 50th Golden ZOObilee with Mandai Wildlife Run on Sept. 23 & 24, 2023

Run alongside nature and wildlife.

August 17, 2023, 05:31 PM

Universal Studios S'pore Halloween Horror Nights 2023 haunted house inspired by The Weeknd's albums

Spooky.

August 17, 2023, 03:47 PM

Police arrest man, 19, for allegedly stealing S$157,500 worth of Rolex watches, branded heels, bag, gold rings, bangles, foreign currencies & collectible S'pore dollar notes

Theft in Chai Chee.

August 17, 2023, 03:44 PM

Tin Pei Ling quitting Grab, joining fintech company from Oct. 2023

Tin joined Grab Singapore in January 2023.

August 17, 2023, 03:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.