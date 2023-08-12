Back

Police arrest 49 men, aged 21 to 46, found at Sentosa hotel villa party with controlled drugs

The party was organised on a private chatgroup platform.

Joshua Lee | August 12, 2023, 11:24 AM

Events

Telegram WhatsappActing on a tip off, the police arrested 49 men in a hotel villa on Sentosa Island on Aug. 9.

The men, of whom 35 were Singaporeans, were aged 21 to 46.

The suspected drug offenders.

Controlled drugs, such as "Ecstasy" and ketamine, and drug paraphernalia were found in the villa.

Photos of the controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia that were seized.

Photos of the controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia that were seized.

The men were arrested for suspected drug offences.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) was called to the scene.

The CNB said that the group was holding a party that was likely organised via a closed chatgroup platform.

The party invitation.

"Under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is an offence for a person to arrange for gatherings for drug abuse, and it is also an offence for the premise owner, tenant or occupier to permit the premises to be used for drug abuse or drug trafficking," said the CNB.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

All photos by CNB. 

Firsthand from Bugis: Mum & daughter open modern cafe to sell traditional pandan waffles from S$2

Getting hungry now.

August 12, 2023, 11:19 AM

Wang Yi visits S'pore, meets PM Lee & DPM Wong, says China will speed up resumption of direct flights to S'pore

He met with PM Lee, Lawrence Wong, and Vivian Balakrishnan.

August 12, 2023, 11:02 AM

Donnie Yen's daughter Jasmine Yen, 19, makes her debut in S'pore

She made her debut at the Majulah Music Night.

August 12, 2023, 10:25 AM

We tried all 5 spice levels of Joy Luck Teahouse's new Mala Chicken Bolo Burger

Not for the faint-hearted

August 12, 2023, 09:54 AM

Man, 44, enters unlocked flat & sexually assaults domestic helper, gets 18 years’ preventive detention

The man committed the offences within three years of his release after serving a 16-year sentence for aggravated rape.

August 11, 2023, 09:21 PM

Tharman says 'not quite fair' to describe his assenters as 'elites', points out their varied backgrounds

"Let this be a fair contest on the basis of each person's attributes and track record," he added.

August 11, 2023, 08:08 PM

Paradise Hotpot at Compass One has individual hotpot buffet from S$18.90++

My kind of paradise.

August 11, 2023, 07:51 PM

Coroner rules death of NSF who shot himself, 21, as suicide, says being scammed S$10,000 'a tipping point'

The coroner said there were evidence that the NSF intended to take his own life and conveyed his condolences to the NSF's family.

August 11, 2023, 06:23 PM

S'pore-born surgeon & RI alumni, 40, shot dead in South Africa during Cape Town taxi strike

He was killed in front of his wife and 2-year-old son.

August 11, 2023, 05:55 PM

Joe Biden warns China a ‘ticking time bomb’ because of economic woes

He said ‘when bad folks have problems, they do bad things’.

August 11, 2023, 05:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.