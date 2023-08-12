Police arrest 49 men, aged 21 to 46, found at Sentosa hotel villa party with controlled drugs

Acting on a tip off, the police arrested 49 men in a hotel villa on Sentosa Island on Aug. 9.

The men, of whom 35 were Singaporeans, were aged 21 to 46.

Controlled drugs, such as "Ecstasy" and ketamine, and drug paraphernalia were found in the villa.

The men were arrested for suspected drug offences.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) was called to the scene.

The CNB said that the group was holding a party that was likely organised via a closed chatgroup platform.

"Under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is an offence for a person to arrange for gatherings for drug abuse, and it is also an offence for the premise owner, tenant or occupier to permit the premises to be used for drug abuse or drug trafficking," said the CNB.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

All photos by CNB.