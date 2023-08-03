Back

2 S'poreans, 1 PR, aged 56-61, die in car & lorry collision on M'sia road

The car driver, a Singaporean man, 59, survived.

Belmont Lay | August 29, 2023, 12:33 AM

Three women — two Singaporeans and one permanent resident — died in Johor, Malaysia, after the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) they were travelling in crashed into a lorry on Monday, Aug. 28, just before 2pm.

The location of the accident, Ladang Cenas, Bandar Tenggara, is about an hour's drive from Singapore.

Malay Mail reported that the vehicle’s three passengers — Toh Poh Kian, 56, Soon Moh Tan and Wong Lan Yew, both 61 — were declared dead at the scene.

One of the deceased was a Malaysian who was a Singapore permanent resident.

Two men, the 59-year-old driver of the MPV, Ong Cheow Lam, who is also a Singaporean, and the 49-year-old driver of the lorry, escaped unharmed.

“The incident occurred when the Singapore MPV wanted to overtake a lorry in front but could not avoid a lorry coming from the opposite direction and the two vehicles collided head on,” Kota Tinggi police officer Hussin Zamora was quoted as saying in The Star.

Photos showed the car completely wrecked and the lorry on its side.

via Komuniti Johor

via Komuniti Johor

via Komuniti Johor

via Komuniti Johor

via The Star

Bandar Tenggara fire station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Norul Fazudin Shafie said firemen were immediately dispatched to the scene after receiving a report.

The deceased were reported to have been found in the vehicle.

The MPV was a Honda Freed.

Top photos via Komuniti Johor

