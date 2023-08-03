Back

S$7.3 million top prize for Toto National Day Draw split 3 ways

One of the winning bets cost only S$1.

Matthias Ang | August 06, 2023, 05:08 PM

The eventual top prize of the Aug. 4 Toto National Day Draw which ballooned to nearly S$7.3 million, was split between three winning tickets.

The prize had snowballed as there were no winners for the top prize during the Jul. 31 draw.

Three winners each get over S$2.4 million

For those of you who missed the results, these were the winning numbers.

Screenshot via Singapore Pools

The Group 1 Prize Ticket was S$7,296,261, which meant each of the three winning tickets was S$2,432,087.

The tickets were drawn at the following locations:

Singapore Pools Bencoolen Branch

Address: 180 Bencoolen Street, The Bencoolen #01-59

Type: 1 QuickPick System 12 Entry

Prime Buangkok Square

Address: Blk 991 Buangkok Link #01-28 Buangkok Square

Type: 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry

NTUC FairPrice Havelock Road

Address: Blk 50 Havelock Road #01-755

Type: 1 System 9 Entry

One of the winning bets cost only S$1

A System 12 Entry costs S$924, an ordinary entry costs S$1, while a System 9 entry costs S$84.

Here's the breakdown of all the winners from the Toto draw on Aug. 4.

Screenshot via Singapore Pools

Top images via Google Maps

