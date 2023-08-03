S$7.3 million top prize for Toto National Day Draw split 3 ways

The eventual top prize of the Aug. 4 Toto National Day Draw which ballooned to nearly S$7.3 million, was split between three winning tickets.
The prize had snowballed as there were no winners for the top prize during the Jul. 31 draw.
Three winners each get over S$2.4 million
For those of you who missed the results, these were the winning numbers.
The Group 1 Prize Ticket was S$7,296,261, which meant each of the three winning tickets was S$2,432,087.
The tickets were drawn at the following locations:
Singapore Pools Bencoolen Branch
Address: 180 Bencoolen Street, The Bencoolen #01-59
Type: 1 QuickPick System 12 Entry
Prime Buangkok Square
Address: Blk 991 Buangkok Link #01-28 Buangkok Square
Type: 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry
NTUC FairPrice Havelock Road
Address: Blk 50 Havelock Road #01-755
Type: 1 System 9 Entry
One of the winning bets cost only S$1
A System 12 Entry costs S$924, an ordinary entry costs S$1, while a System 9 entry costs S$84.
Here's the breakdown of all the winners from the Toto draw on Aug. 4.
Top images via Google Maps
