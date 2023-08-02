Back

2 people apologise for spreading false allegations about Shanmugam

The two men apologised publicly on Facebook.

Kerr Puay Hian | August 18, 2023, 08:19 PM

Events

Telegram WhatsappAt least two people have apologised to Minister of Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam on Facebook for recirculating "scandalous statements" about him.

This was after Shanmugam posted on his Facebook page on Aug. 15, 2023, saying he would file a police report after seeing people "deliberately recirculating" a “nasty, false post” which was put up “many years ago”.

Shanmugam said there was “old post, fake news” of him having “had an affair with an MP” being recirculated.

He slammed them as “false, baseless allegations” and mentioned that he had asked his lawyers to look into the matter and would consider other options.

First person apologises

The first person, who claims to be called Dave Tham, posted on a Facebook group page on the following day stating that he apologise for putting up "a scandalous post on Minister K Shanmugam, which also referred to a post supposedly made by his ex-wife".

He also claimed to have checked with Shanmugam's ex-wife and confirmed that it was an imposter that had put up the original post, not her.

Tham said, "I should not have done what I did."

Image via Facebook

In a separate post which has since been deleted, he said he reached out to Shanmugam and said he was "kind enough to let the matter rest".

Tham also claimed that he contacted the Member of Parliament (MP) Foo Mee Har mentioned in his allegations to apologise.

Tham emphasised, "At no point in time they've threatened or induced me in any way."

He added, "For me, if I think a wrong is made or done… just do the right thing by righting the wrong asap."

Image via Facebook

Second person apologises

Another person named Gordon Ong also posted on his personal Facebook page on Aug. 17 to apologise.

He said he published "false, scandalous statements about Mr K Shanmugam on various Facebook pages" on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.

Ong also said he "sent these falsehoods actively on no less than 92 occasions on those two days."

"I apologise unreservedly to Mr K Shanmugam for making these false and scandalous statements," Ong said, adding that he removed all the statements and undertook not to publish any further statements on the allegations.

"What I did was wrong, and I am very sorry for what I did," Ong concluded.

Image via Facebook

MP accepts apology

Mothership reached out to Foo, and she confirmed that Tham wrote to her twice to apologise and appealed to her to "let the matter rest".

She accepts his apology but reserves her right to act against those who continue to spread falsehood.

She added, "It is regrettable that such outrageous falsehood is being perpetrated online. Such vicious fake news cause hurt and damage and must be stopped and corrected."

Top image via Mothership file

Mercedes-Benz ushers in new era of electric mobility with the all-electric EQB

The all-electric compact and spacious SUV.

August 19, 2023, 12:02 PM

S'pore man, 23, wins S$6,800 after top 8 finish in Yokohama's Pokémon World Championships

A total of 10 Singaporeans competed in the Pokémon World Championships.

August 19, 2023, 11:26 AM

Is Tharman's 'independence of mind' enough for him to sway swing voters in PE2023?

He explains what his independence means.

August 19, 2023, 11:09 AM

This 1st-time gamer tried playing this in-app game to stand a chance to win S$258 cashback

Character development.

August 19, 2023, 10:57 AM

I fostered a kitten in S'pore in hopes of adopting her. I fell in love, but it didn't work out.

Nothing could have prepared me for how devastating it was to lose a family member.

August 19, 2023, 10:20 AM

Swee Heng opens bagel store in Tampines with flavours like mango yuzu & snowcrab mentaiko

Bae gal.

August 19, 2023, 10:15 AM

S’porean students transform ugly fruits to instant smoothie drinks that are good for health & the environment

Un-pretty, but just as nutritious.

August 19, 2023, 10:00 AM

My mooncake box this year can charge my phone. I love it.

Very useful.

August 19, 2023, 09:48 AM

M'sian man, 61, charged with taking S$150,000 cash bribes as Sembcorp Marine executive

He allegedly received or attempted to receive gratification from representatives of 9 different companies.

August 19, 2023, 04:20 AM

TikTok user issued with POFMA correction order for falsely claiming govt can trace who you vote for

Your vote is secret.

August 18, 2023, 11:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.