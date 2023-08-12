S'porean woman offers S$10,000 reward for missing soft toys, says they've been with her for 10 years & are her 'babies'

A woman in Singapore has offered a S$10,000 reward for the safe return of her three missing soft toys.

Went missing in August

According to a Facebook post, the soft toys were lost sometime between Aug. 5 and 7.

They include one big grey rabbit, one small white rabbit, and one grey hamster in a red strawberry pouch.

The post listed out potential places where they might have gone missing. They are:

Buses 165, 157, 25, 112, 14, 238

Hougang bus interchange, bus stop number 41139 outside the Japanese Association; Bus stop number 52461 after Ang Mo Kio MRT station exit A; Toa Payoh bus interchange

The Venue Shoppes, The Japanese Association, Somerset 313, The Orchard Gateway, Suntec City, Toa Payoh Hub

Potong Pasir, Hougang, Tan Kah Kee, Somerset, Ang Mo Kio, Kovan, Promenade, Toa Payoh MRT stations/trains

Like a daughter

The owner, who wanted only to be known as ZZ, told Mothership that the soft toys belong to her and her boyfriend and are their "babies".

She explained that the soft toys have been with her for over 10 years, and that she brings them with her wherever she goes.

In particular, the bigger rabbit is "like our 'daughter'," she shared.

"Whenever we quarrel, the rabbit will be a 'bridge' to help divert us and calm us down."

"[And] whenever I'm feeling down or having a cold war with my boyfriend, the rabbit is there to give me comfort."

ZZ added that when she broke the news of their disappearance to her boyfriend, the pair was "so devastated and unable to continue with [their] daily routine".

While they have visited a number of bus interchanges, MRT stations, and shopping malls to search for the soft toys, their efforts have so far been in vain.

"So my boyfriend feels that by offering a big reward amount, people will be more willing to help and search," she told Mothership.

She clarified that it is "not a scam like what some people might think".

If you come across the elusive toys, you can contact ZZ and her boyfriend with photo proof at [email protected].

Top photo from Google Maps and ZZ