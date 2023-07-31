Back

ZoukOut 2023 will be S'pore's first-ever sunset-to-sunrise party

Ashley Tan | July 31, 2023, 05:02 PM

ZoukOut in 2023 will be taking place on Dec. 2 and 3.

To mark the festival's 20th anniversary, this will be the "first time ever" a party will start at sunset, and continue non-stop until sunrise.

The festival will take place at Sentosa's Siloso Beach once again, and this year's theme will be "The Tribe of Tomorrow".

"The theme serves as a homage to the new generation of partygoers who are ready to take the festivities to new heights following the strong return of the nightlife and entertainment industry," ZoukOut said in a press release.

ZoukOut will feature a variety of international and local talent, and will see an attendance of up to 30,000 party-goers.

The festival previously took a three-year break during the pandemic, and returned in 2022.

Ticketing

OCBC Credit and Debit Cardmembers get to enjoy a special priority pre-sale for 72 hours from Aug. 4, 10am to Aug. 7, 9.59am.

Early Bird tickets are priced at S$268 for two-day passes. You can get your tickets via ZoukOut's website here.

More details on the full lineup or DJs and talents, as well as ticketing information, will be announced soon.

