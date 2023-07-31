ZoukOut 2023 will be S'pore's first-ever sunset-to-sunrise party

ZoukOut in 2023 will be taking place on Dec. 2 and 3.

To mark the festival's 20th anniversary, this will be the "first time ever" a party will start at sunset, and continue non-stop until sunrise.

The festival will take place at Sentosa's Siloso Beach once again, and this year's theme will be "The Tribe of Tomorrow".

"The theme serves as a homage to the new generation of partygoers who are ready to take the festivities to new heights following the strong return of the nightlife and entertainment industry," ZoukOut said in a press release.

ZoukOut will feature a variety of international and local talent, and will see an attendance of up to 30,000 party-goers.

The festival previously took a three-year break during the pandemic, and returned in 2022.

Ticketing

OCBC Credit and Debit Cardmembers get to enjoy a special priority pre-sale for 72 hours from Aug. 4, 10am to Aug. 7, 9.59am.

Early Bird tickets are priced at S$268 for two-day passes. You can get your tickets via ZoukOut's website here.

More details on the full lineup or DJs and talents, as well as ticketing information, will be announced soon.

Top photo from Zouk Singapore