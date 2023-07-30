Back

Tourist challenges himself to have a day out in S'pore on a budget of just S$50

Travel hacks.

Hannah Martens | July 30, 2023, 12:15 PM

Events

With prices increasing, it may seem hard to stick to a budget. However, one UK YouTuber, Jayesh Chhaya, showed he could stick to a budget in Singapore.

Published on Jul. 8, Jayesh explored Singapore with his Polish partner, Karolina, with just S$50 between them.

S$6 for the [email protected]

The first stop for Jayesh and Carolina was the 50-story-high HDB flats, The [email protected].

While the pair were not able to find the ticket office at first, when they found the office, they paid S$6 each for entry to the SkyBridge at the [email protected].

The two were in awe when they stepped onto the 50th floor.

"You can see like the whole of Singapore," said Jayesh.

He described the SkyBridge at the [email protected] as the budget version of the Marina Bay Sand SkyPark Observation Deck, which costs S$32 for non-Singaporean residents.

The two even ran into a man taking a walk with his little parrot called Money.

Photo via Jayesh Chhaya/Instagram

"I would highly recommend it because you get to see Singapore from a completely different perspective than what you might see from Marina Bay Sands."

About S$14.80 for lunch at Tiong Bahru Hawker Centre

The pair then headed to Tiong Bahru Hawker Center for lunch, where Jayesh ordered duck, roast pork and char siew rice for S$8 to share.

For drinks, they ordered a cup of sugar cane with ice and lemon for S$2.50.

After that, they ordered five pieces of Shui Kueh for S$3.30 from the Jin Bo Shui Kueh. While they misheard the preserved radish on top of the Shui Kueh as porridge and struggled to eat it initially, the two enjoyed it.

"It's like comfort food," said Karolina.

Karolina also ordered kopi-o kosong, which cost S$1.

S$6.40 at Bugis

The two then made their way to Bugis via a bus and headed to Bugis Street in search of a shirt that cost S$10.

However, Jayesh noted that it was hard to find a good quality shirt at that price as most of them were priced at S$30 to S$40.

Ultimately, the pair did not purchase a shirt as they could not find a budget-friendly one, stating the starting prices for most were S$18.

The two then went to buy some Ang Ku Kueh, which cost S$6.40.

S$6 at Golden Mile Food Centre

The pair headed to Golden Mile Food Centre for a drink, spending S$3 on iced Milo and iced tea.

For dinner, they ordered wanton noodles for S$3.

After striking up a conversation with the lady that runs the wanton noodles store, they even gave the couple more food to eat. In the end, the couple took away an extra packet of noodles.

Photo via Jayesh Chhaya/Instagram

While they tried to give the lady a tip, she refused.

Before they left, Jayesh spent S$1 on iced barley to close the day.

Total spent: S$38

Ultimately, they spent a total of S$38, coming in well under their budget.

