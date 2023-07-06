Brothers fight in Yishun carpark then pause to trade insults with annoyed residents

A family dispute got out of hand in Yishun.

In the early hours of the morning on Jul. 2, around 5:10am, the outdoor carpark of Block 133, Yishun Street 11 became the setting of chaotic fight.

A witness shared a video of the incident with Stomp.

The conflict appeared to involve two men and a woman, although three other men were also at the scene.

Vulgarities hurled

At the start of the video, the fight seemed to have already been well underway.

One of the men, shirtless and shoeless, was seen swinging his fist and pointing threateningly at the other man.

He continued to taunt his opponent into a physical fight with some boxing moves.

The two men appeared to be brothers.

While the men traded vulgar insults, the woman screamed and tried to mediate the fight.

She called one of them "sayang" a couple of times.

After awhile, the three bystanders removed themselves from the fray and went to sit down by the curb as the fight raged on.

Things get physical

The verbal conflict soon came to blows.

The shirtless man lunged towards the other man and the pair swung at each other while the woman shrieked, "Stop it, sayang!"

When other residents from the block complained about the commotion, the shirtless man turned his anger onto them.

Pointing at someone offscreen, the shirtless fellow shouted something about their mother, and said, "Come, I show you my c*ck," whilst gesturing towards said organ.

He then yelled, "Same father, same mother, family problem," to which the other resident replied, "Then go home do lah ch** b**!"

"My house here lah!" the shirtless aggressor hollered.

His opponent then joined in, shouting, "F*ck your mother lah!" at the disgruntled observers.

Thus, for a moment, the duo paused their dispute and joined forces to insult the other residents.

Woman gets slapped

When one of the men started storming towards the bystanders, the woman hugged his waist and tried to herd him away.

But in doing so, she got soundly slapped.

This seemed to sober up the whole group, who gradually began to disperse, presumably to head back home.

The witness told Stomp: "They were saying something about family problems... This went on for around 20 minutes. Neighbours warned them that they would call the police if they continued fighting, then they left." The police confirmed with Mothership that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

All images via Stomp