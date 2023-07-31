Twitter HQ's new sign shines so brightly it annoys its neighbours

Twitter's rebranding continues to bother people, this time offline.

This was after Twitter's newly installed building sign is blinding neighbors.

Blinding lights

On July 28, Twitter, also known as "X" now, installed a large "X" sign atop its downtown San Francisco headquarters.

The "X" -- as attention grabbing as the company's owner, Elon Musk -- lights up and displays changing light patterns.

But it appears that the sign is a little overengineered.

Tweets showed the sign to be lined with eyeball-searingly bright LED lights blazing into the night and directly into a neighboring apartment building.

Imagine no more. This is my life now. https://t.co/k5QfAm8yuG pic.twitter.com/e7ECCM2NUD — Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023

X_X

Worse yet, the sign's lights appear to strobe at times, meaning that it might give passers-by seizures.

Here’s another angle I forgot I had that shows the X strobing.



Also, my apartment building needs a bath. pic.twitter.com/t66erPuDlL — Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023

One tweet about the issue claimed they knew a resident of the opposite building who had actually suffered a seizure.

A friend of a friend that lives across the Twitter, er, X building ACTUALLY had an epileptic seizure because the X logo was flashing erratically into his window. There's supposedly a minor investigation now.



That spotlight idea doesn't seem so bad now... https://t.co/1Lfy0al52o — Karina Chow (@karomancer) July 30, 2023

Neighbouring residents quoted by the The Guardian complained about the sign, with one confusing the light with lightning.

The Guardian also reported that the social media company may not have had permission from local authorities to install the sign, let alone the lighting.

If true, this would be the second sign-related breach for the company in a week.

It was previously stopped for removing its own Twitter sign from its building, allegedly for not having the proper permits.

#Update: Work on the Twitter sign has stopped outside San Francisco HQ, at least for now.



All that remains is “er.” pic.twitter.com/ka1FiljzHA — scott budman (@scottbudman) July 24, 2023

If you like X so much, why don't you marry it

The change over to X.com is enduring a rough ride.

X.com is Elon Musk's first internet venture, which he was forced to relinquish in the contest that would eventually make PayPal.

Musk has been a fan of the letter "X", with SpaceX, X.AI and now X displaying his affinity for it.

But it has not been without some level of difficulty, with several authorities seemingly mistaking the new domain as a problematic site, resulting in Indonesia blocking the site, mistaking it for a pornographic or gambling website.

