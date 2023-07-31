Back

Twitter HQ's new sign shines so brightly it annoys its neighbours

X gon' give it to ya.

Tan Min-Wei | July 31, 2023, 03:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Twitter's rebranding continues to bother people, this time offline.

This was after Twitter's newly installed building sign is blinding neighbors.

Blinding lights

On July 28, Twitter, also known as "X" now, installed a large "X" sign atop its downtown San Francisco headquarters.

The "X" -- as attention grabbing as the company's owner, Elon Musk -- lights up and displays changing light patterns.

But it appears that the sign is a little overengineered.

Tweets showed the sign to be lined with eyeball-searingly bright LED lights blazing into the night and directly into a neighboring apartment building.

X_X

Worse yet, the sign's lights appear to strobe at times, meaning that it might give passers-by seizures.

One tweet about the issue claimed they knew a resident of the opposite building who had actually suffered a seizure.

Neighbouring residents quoted by the The Guardian complained about the sign, with one confusing the light with lightning.

The Guardian also reported that the social media company may not have had permission from local authorities to install the sign, let alone the lighting.

If true, this would be the second sign-related breach for the company in a week.

It was previously stopped for removing its own Twitter sign from its building, allegedly for not having the proper permits.

If you like X so much, why don't you marry it

The change over to X.com is enduring a rough ride.

X.com is Elon Musk's first internet venture, which he was forced to relinquish in the contest that would eventually make PayPal.

Musk has been a fan of the letter "X", with SpaceX, X.AI and now X displaying his affinity for it.

But it has not been without some level of difficulty, with several authorities seemingly mistaking the new domain as a problematic site, resulting in Indonesia blocking the site, mistaking it for a pornographic or gambling website.

Related stories

Top image via @realchrisjbeale/Twitter & @itsmefrenchy123/Twitter

'We love to come here': Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk & Jürgen Klopp on returning to S'pore for pre-season tour

Even despite the hot and humid climate here.

July 31, 2023, 03:36 PM

S'pore court clears PAP MP Christopher de Souza of misconduct as lawyer

A disciplinary tribunal previously found him guilty of professional misconduct for "suppressing evidence" for his client's breaches.

July 31, 2023, 03:00 PM

China zoo denies claim that popular sun bear actually person in costume

It added that the animal is one of two sun bears that joined the zoo in 2020.

July 31, 2023, 02:24 PM

US won't invite Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee to APEC due to sanctions

He has been under sanctions since 2020.

July 31, 2023, 01:56 PM

Home breeding of cats not allowed: AVS implements new guidelines for cat breeders & pet shops

Yay for cats.

July 31, 2023, 01:52 PM

Maggot-infested corpse of woman, 67, found in Henderson Road flat next to unconscious husband, 70

The husband was suspected to have lived with the corpse for at least a week.

July 31, 2023, 01:49 PM

S'pore woman, 59, loses S$7,430 after trying to buy S$8 crispy crab rolls

Another case.

July 31, 2023, 12:36 PM

Michelle Yeoh’s mom didn't even know daughter got married

Surprise.

July 31, 2023, 11:44 AM

Ex-candidate Tan Kin Lian applies for 2023 Presidential Election eligibility certificate

Whether he will submit his nomination paper depends on the final slate of approved candidates.

July 31, 2023, 10:57 AM

Duck boat & BMW collide in front of Esplanade, tourists demand refunds as ride cut short

Quack.

July 31, 2023, 02:34 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.