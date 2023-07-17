Workers' Party looking into video suggesting 'inappropriate exchange' between senior members

A video clip has surfaced on social media suggesting an "inappropriate exchange" between two Workers' Party members.

The video clip

The 15-second clip appears to show two individuals who resemble Workers' Party members Leon Perera (Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC) and Nicole Seah (former WP candidate for East Coast GRC).

Both Perera and Seah are part of the party's Central Executive Committee -- Perera is the Head of Media Team while Seah is the Youth Wing's President.

There appears to be physical contact between the two, with them holding hands.

The video was shared by a Facebook account on July 17, belonging to a user named "Victoria Wang", who has eight publicly viewable posts on the page, including the video.

Workers' Party looking into the matter

On the same day, the Workers' Party released a statement to the media, which reads in full:

"The Workers’ Party is aware of a video clip circulating online today that suggests an inappropriate exchange between two senior Party members. The Party is currently looking into the matter and will comment when we have the facts. The Party also expects all its members to fully own and account for their behaviour."

Top image from Victoria Wang Facebook page.