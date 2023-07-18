Back

13 WP top leaders, including Low Thia Khiang, hold 2-hour emergency meeting till close to midnight at Geylang HQ

Secretary-general Pritam Singh said an announcement will be made in due course.

Matthias Ang | Winnie Li | July 18, 2023, 06:34 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Workers' Party (WP) held an emergency meeting that lasted for two hours on Jul. 17, following the emergence of a video that suggested an "inappropriate exchange" between two WP members, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A total of 13 of the CEC's 15 members were present at the meeting, with the exception of Nicole Seah and Leon Perera.

This included former chief of the party, Low Thia Khiang.

The members who attended the meeting were:

  1. Pritam Singh (secretary-general)

  2. Sylvia Lim (chair)

  3. Ang Boon Yaw

  4. Chua Kheng Wee

  5. Foo Seck Guan Kenneth

  6. Gerald Giam

  7. He Ting Ru

  8. Nathaniel Koh

  9. Jamus Lim

  10. Low Thia Khiang

  11. Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap

  12. Dennis Tan Lip Fong

  13. Tan Kong Soon

The meeting started at about 9:36pm and lasted until around 11:28pm.

Pritam Singh: CEC deliberating on matter, will make announcement in due course

Following the conclusion of the meeting, Singh was quoted as saying that the CEC was still in deliberation and that an announcement would be made in due course.

In response to allegations claiming that he had prior knowledge of the matter between Seah and Perera, the Leader of the Opposition said he would give an explanation at a later date as well.

Lianhe Zaobao quoted unnamed sources as saying that Seah and Perera had been behaving intimately with each other since 2020, and party leaders were already informed about their behaviour as early as the beginning of 2021.

However, it is unclear if any action was taken.

The sources also added that Seah and Perera had begun communicating frequently in mid-2020.

In addition, the WP had also arranged for Perera to be Seah's mentor.

The sources also alleged that the video clip suggesting an "inappropriate exchange" between two WP members had already been circulated within the party at the beginning of 2021 and was likely shot in the same period.

Background

The aforementioned video was shared by a Facebook account on Jul. 17, belonging to a user named "Victoria Wang", who has eight publicly viewable posts on the page, including the video.

On the same day, the WP released a statement to the media, which read:

"The Workers’ Party is aware of a video clip circulating online today that suggests an inappropriate exchange between two senior Party members.

The Party is currently looking into the matter and will comment when we have the facts. The Party also expects all its members to fully own and account for their behaviour."

Top left image via Shin Min Daily News, right image via Victoria Wang Facebook page

Kembangan residents react to Tan Chuan-Jin's shock resignation

While disappointed by the news, they felt he had served the needs of the residents in Kembangan-Chai Chee well.

July 18, 2023, 06:20 PM

Get the gang to Wolfgang’s for lunch & have a fantas-steak experience like no other

A cut above the rest.

July 18, 2023, 05:55 PM

Famed French pastry chef Cédric Grolet opening shop in Orchard, 1st outlet in Asia

Coming soon in September.

July 18, 2023, 05:21 PM

Presidential hopeful George Goh says young people want fairness, doesn't think a 2011-style vote split will repeat

George Goh thinks we won't see a repeat of 2011.

July 18, 2023, 04:53 PM

S'pore YouTuber rates 16 different Hokkien Mee & develops nifty spreadsheet

Dedication.

July 18, 2023, 03:53 PM

China students find suspected condom in food, school says it's duck's eyeball membrane

Not again.

July 18, 2023, 03:47 PM

‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ actor Kim Seon Ho to hold fan meeting in S'pore on Sep. 15, 2023

Hello oppa.

July 18, 2023, 03:32 PM

Tan Chuan-Jin resigns as president of SNOC

Jessie Phua, the vice-president of SNOC, will be appointed as the acting president for the remainder of the term.

July 18, 2023, 03:27 PM

Chinese sauerkraut fish franchise Yao Yao opening 1st S'pore outlet at VivoCity on Aug. 3, 2023

Pickles to tickle your tummy.

July 18, 2023, 02:50 PM

Photos of S'pore taken by migrant workers exhibited at Circle Line's Bayfront MRT station

It will run until Aug. 22.

July 18, 2023, 02:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.