You don’t have to be a student to enjoy a game of netball at Kallang

Since I started working, one thing I really miss is team sports.

Perhaps it’s due to long hours of sitting because of the sedentary nature of my job, the inevitable weight gain since my years as a teenager, or maybe I simply miss the endorphin surge from a good exercise session.

And it looks like I’m not the only working adult who feels this way.

A group of former netballers who missed playing the sport after graduating from university has been playing at Kallang every week for the past eight to nine years.

Destress, keep fit & have fun with old & new friends

Cecilia, 37, was a fearsome netball competitor in her youth. And she still is one today.

Part of a group of friends who started this weekly netball game at Kallang Netball Centre, she shared that playing netball after work is her way to destress and keep fit, other than going for a run and gym.

That is a common reason that other group members gave when I asked what motivates them to turn up for a game of netball after a long, draining day of work.

“To keep active! As a working mum this is often my only cardio for the week. It’s scheduled weekly so it’s easy for me to put aside time. I also lost my postpartum weight through this,” Huiwen, who’s now 36 and resumed playing netball at 30, said.

“I want to slot in (sic) a cardio workout each week and hang out with friends in a healthier setting,” said Apple, who started playing netball since primary school and has been participating in the sport on an on-and-off basis.

Besides being a good cardio workout, one can get pretty addicted to the sense of camaraderie or team spirit, and the fun in strategising during the match.

Something that makes netball more challenging than basketball, at least in my opinion, is that it does not have a backboard that players can use to bounce the ball into the net to score points.

Players at different positions are also restricted to parts of the court, meaning no one player can run around everywhere.

“It's a competitive sport that requires some strategy, it's nice to work our brains during this sweat session,” said Hui Si, who joined the group more recently in late 2022.

“I enjoy the game, and team sports bring people together regardless of age or backgrounds,” Cheryl, who hasn’t stopped playing netball since 12, said.

“Netball is a special sport to me, the chemistry with your teammates ain’t built in a day, so it’s truly something that once it is created, you just know what to do on court.

Personally I think work is stressful enough, doing a team sport takes out that element for a bit and team sport is much more fun than an individual sport. It’s hard to gather together as people’s schedules are different so I truly appreciate every possible game! Besides, doing a sport definitely aids in better sleep, so do it!” Rach, who joined in late 2022, said.

Not awkward meh?

This is just one of the interest groups or clubs where netball enthusiasts gather.

While it started with a group of then-SIM alumni, this group gradually expanded over the years to include family and friends, and even friends of friends. “New blood” is always welcome.

If you’re thinking: Huh, wouldn’t it be awkward to play with people you don’t know?

Perhaps at first, but rest assured, you’ll be able to warm up to your fellow players through the magic of sports.

To Huiwen, something precious to her about this netball group is that you can make friends without knowing each other’s names.

“Because people come and go, so we just create nicknames for people on court. For example, one of them is our “didi” who is 21 years old and the youngest of the group. They call me 'mama' because I’m literally a mother. There’s also a 'coach' who isn’t even a real coach.. and so on!”

Sheryl, who “self-invited” herself to the group after learning about it from her friend’s Instagram story, recalled memorable moments “when we all cheer for each other on court even though we don't really know each other”.

For those who have been part of this group for a while, watching the group grow in numbers is an amazing experience.

Cecilia shared, “It is amazing how we managed to know new groups of strangers and get to become friends and form a huge group that we have now. We don't need to worry about not having enough players, rather we get upset when we couldn’t secure a court for the week or if it rains and the game has to be called off.”

Interested in trying this sport out, there is actually a programme called Net4All which teaches beginners how to play netball, regardless of age and gender.

Or you can form a team with your friends and start a group like Cecilia and friends.

All images by Zheng Zhangxin, unless stated otherwise.