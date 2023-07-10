Back

2 taken to hospital after PAB catches fire in Sembawang flat, 80 residents evacuated

The incident happened at about 1:40am on Sunday (Jul. 9).

Syahindah Ishak | July 10, 2023, 11:22 AM

Events

Two people were conveyed to hospital after a fire broke out in a Sembawang HDB flat on Sunday (Jul. 9) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that they were alerted to a fire at Block 508A Wellington Circle at about 1:40am.

Upon SCDF's arrival, black smoke was emitting from a unit on the second floor.

Image via SCDF/FB.

Fire extinguished with water jet

Firefighters from Yishun Fire Station wearing breathing apparatus equipment entered the smoke-logged unit and extinguished the fire which was confined to a bedroom.

The fire was extinguished with a water jet.

Four people from the affected unit had evacuated prior to SCDF's arrival.

Two were conveyed by SCDF to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

About 80 residents from the affected block were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The SCDF's preliminary investigation found that the fire had likely originated from the battery of a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) that was charging in the bedroom.

Image via SCDF/FB.

SCDF reiterated the importance of not charging PMD or PAB batteries for extended periods of time nor using non-original batteries.

The agency also put up this set of fire safety tips for users of PMDs and PABs:

Top images via SCDF/FB.

