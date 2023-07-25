Back

Woman, 34, sent to hospital after being hit by turning van at Jurong East junction

A 59-year-old male driver is assisting with police investigations.

Daniel Seow | July 25, 2023, 04:45 PM

Events

A 34-year-old female pedestrian has been sent to hospital after she was hit by a van in Jurong East on Tuesday (July 25).

Police confirmed that the accident took place at around 7:55am at the junction of Jurong East Avenue 1 and Jurong Town Hall Road.

The accident

An eyewitness surnamed Zhang (transliteration), who was driving on the opposite side the road, told Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) that the vehicle in question was a white van making a right turn.

At that point, both the traffic light and the pedestrian crossing displayed green signals, he said.

Subsequently, the turning van hit the woman who was in the midst of crossing the road, and she fell to the ground instantly.

After the accident, the van driver and another motorcyclist immediately went to check on her.

The woman was lying on the ground, bleeding from her nose and mouth.

Zhang proceeded to call the ambulance.

Male van driver, 59, assisting with investigations

In response to Mothership's enquiries, the police stated that the woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A 59-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News / Google Street View.

