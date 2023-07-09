Back

Senior NUS law professor, 70, identified as man who died in Upper Thomson Road accident

A video of the accident showed the lorry crashing through the middle divider.

Belmont Lay | July 09, 2023, 05:06 AM

A 70-year-old man killed in an accident along Upper Thomson Road towards Lornie Road at about 10am on Friday, July 7, has been identified as Emeritus Professor Tan Yock Lin, a senior law professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The news of the accident was reported by CNA on July 7, while the news of Tan's passing was reported by The Straits Times on July 8.

The accident involved a car, a bus, a lorry, and a van.

Video footage of the incident apparently showed the lorry crashing through the centre divider and into a car.

In an e-mail sent to staff on July 8 by the NUS law faculty dean, Tan was identified as the victim, ST reported.

The email read: "Our colleague and friend, Tan Yock Lin, has passed away following a road accident yesterday morning.”

Man found trapped in driver's seat

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said a man was found trapped in the driver's seat.

Hydraulic rescue equipment was used to cut and remove the roof of the car to rescue the man.

The man was conscious when conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died, the police and SCDF said.

Two other people with minor injuries declined to be taken to the hospital.

An SCDF paramedic at the scene rendered medical assistance to stabilise the man's injuries, as rescuers worked to free the man's legs trapped under the dashboard, SCDF added.

An emergency medical team from Tan Tock Seng Hospital was also activated to render medical assistance.

A 26-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing death, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via NUS & Lianhe Zaobao

