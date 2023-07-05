Men can now apply for UOB Lady's Card which can earn 6 miles per dollar

Male customers are now eligible to apply for UOB's Lady's Card.

If its name isn't enough of a clue, the Lady's Card was previously restricted to female customers above the age of 21.

Men were not allowed to apply for the card as a principal or supplementary cardholder.

Now, that gender requirement has been scrapped.

Open to all applicants since Jul. 1

UOB's Head of Group Personal Financial Services Jacquelyn Tan told Mothership that the Lady's Card has been open to all applicants since Jul. 1, following positive feedback on the card's attractive value proposition.

Some of the key benefits that are now available to all -- men and women -- include the 15X UNI$ (or 30 miles) per S$5 spent on rewards categories, ESHOP benefits, complimentary travel insurance and LuxePay Plan.

Even with this change, the Lady's Card remains focused on female customers as well as their changing needs, lifestyle and life stages, said Tan.

"The value proposition of the card revolves around females, recognising women’s top spending categories of fashion, travel, dining, beauty and wellness, family, entertainment and transport, with benefits, privileges, and merchant partners who are more relevant for women."

Attractive if you want to earn miles

The Lady's Card could be an attractive option if you want a card that earns miles.

The card offers a rewards rate that is the equivalent of six miles per dollar.

It is capped at S$1,000 (for the Lady's Classic Card) and S$3,000 (for the Lady's Solitaire Card) each month.

As of now, this rate is available only until Feb. 29, 2024.

There is no minimum spend required.

If you're not savvy with credit cards, or just unsure about how you can maximise your rewards with the UOB Lady's Card, TikTok user @ijusttrylah put together this concise video on how you can make use of its various reward categories:

You can apply for UOB's Lady's Card here.

Top images: Canva, UOB.