UOB debit card applications in S'pore & Vietnam up 130% following Taylor Swift presale partnership

More young customers for UOB.

Paul Rin | July 04, 2023, 01:09 PM

Events

Everyone knew it was coming after the announcement that UOB cardholders would be given privileged access to Taylor Swift’s 6-day stint in Singapore next year.

A media statement by UOB somewhat revealed the extent to which Swifties have contributed to their business.

According to Jacquelyn Tan, Head of Group Personal Financial Services at UOB, the bank experienced a “very significant surge in card application volumes not just in Singapore, but across [their] markets in ASEAN as well”.

UOB now offers over seven million customers privileged access to Swift’s Singapore concert, which is the artiste’s only stop in Southeast Asia in her The Eras Tour next year.

Card applications surged in ASEAN countries

According to the media statement, daily average UOB credit card applications across Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam in the week of Jun. 21 – 27 this year increased 45 per cent compared with preceding weeks in the month, with debit card applications in Singapore and Vietnam up nearly 130 per cent as well.

For credit cards that were approved during Jun. 21 – 30 this year in the five ASEAN markets, customers aged 30 to 40 years formed over one third of the total, with the 20 to 30 year-old demographic at almost 32 per cent.

Females also formed majority of new credit cardholders at 52 per cent, and the UOB One Credit Card ranked top among the credit cards issued during this period as well.

New female cardholders jumped 10% in S'pore

In Singapore, there was a visible shift in the demographics of new cardholders during Jun. 21 – 27, with the proportion of 25 to 29 year-olds increasing from 22 per cent to 27 per cent in the week after Swift’s Singapore concert was announced.

Another notable statistic is the proportion of new female cardholders, which jumped almost 10 per cent in the same week compared with the earlier part of the month where the male-female mix was almost equal.

The UOB One Credit and Debit Card was also the overwhelming favourite in their respective categories among new local card applicants.

Anticipating the surge in card applications, UOB said they had taken proactive steps to handle the uptick in volume such as increasing the capacity of the relevant business units handling these applications.

Taylor Swift to perform in March 2024

Based on UOB card application data, the bank anticipates an upswing in travellers to Singapore come March next year.

Swift will be performing on Mar. 2, 3, & 4 and 7, 8, & 9 at the Singapore National Stadium next year.

The UOB Cardmembers Presale will begin on Jul. 5, though only limited tickets are available in this category, whereas the general on-sale will begin on Jul. 7.

Tickets start at S$108.

To all Swifties, good luck getting your tickets!

