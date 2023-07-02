Twitter users worldwide report platform problems, Elon Musk announces daily tweet rations

If you were encountering difficulties using Twitter in the early hours of Jul. 2 (Singapore time), you were not alone.

Users around the world reported problems with using Twitter, including loading tweets, searching for specific tweets or even seeing their own tweets.

❌ stopping the bots ❌ stopping the web scrapers ✅ stopping real users from accessing Twitter pic.twitter.com/HVfAGtL2K9 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) July 1, 2023

Twitter owner Elon Musk then announced changes were coming to the platform, supposedly to address "data scraping" and "manipulation."

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: - Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day - Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day - New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

On a temporary basis, users who do not pay for the privileges of Twitter verification were limited to reading 600 posts a day. New, unverified users could only read 300 posts.

Verified users, however, could read 6,000 posts.

Musk later increased this limit to 1,000, 500 and 10,000 respectively.

Technical problems?

This update from Musk followed reports from Twitter users that they could not read any posts if they were not logged into an account.

"It was not clear whether the change was an intentional policy update or a glitch," CNN Business reported.

Some Twitter users alleged that this led to service problems, as Twitter would request for data that "never comes", supposedly creating an infinite feedback loop that overwhelmed Twitter's servers.

Despite Musk claiming that the changes are temporary, the outages have led to a few prominent Twitter users to express their unhappiness with the platform, and even reconsider its use.

Being on Twitter is becoming kind of challenging game nowadays… 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/fLv7FVAqpd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2023

https://t.co/9nJ93V2yoc i will probably post on one of these sites instead of this one pretty soon so Please follow my shit. — Mr. Hit That Like (@dril) July 1, 2023

