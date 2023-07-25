Back

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen tests positive for Covid-19

Tsai urged those in mountainous or low-lying areas to be mindful of their safety.

Yen Zhi Yi | July 25, 2023, 03:47 PM

Events

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement (Jul. 25) by Taiwan’s presidential office said that Tsai felt “slightly unwell” during noon time.

She then tested positive for Covid-19 and is exhibiting mild symptoms.

Tsai is currently under the care of a medical team and has cancelled her itinerary for the rest of the day.

A spokesperson from Taiwan’s presidential office added that the president was thankful for the people’s concern and expressed relief at the stabilised epidemic situation in Taiwan.

She will be following the medical team’s advice to rest, but also noted that Typhoon Doksuri was approaching.

Tsai also tasked Premier Chen Chien-jen to work closely with local governments to implement necessary measures and ensure the people’s safety.

 

Incoming typhoon

Tsai earlier issued an advisory on Jul. 24, noting that Typhoon Doksuri may be the biggest typhoon to make landfall on Taiwan in four years.

She urged people to be prepared and be mindful of their safety, especially those residing in mountainous or low-lying areas.

The Central Weather Bureau estimated that the typhoon would arrive in southern Taiwan on Jul. 26, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, according to Focus Taiwan.

Parts of Taiwan’s annual “Han Kuang” military drills were also cancelled due to safety concerns.

Top image via Facebook/Tsai Ing-wen

