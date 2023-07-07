Back

Taylor Swift fans unable to buy concert tickets after they 'exceeded promo code limit’

Headache.

Hannah Martens | July 07, 2023, 07:19 PM

As the Jul. 7 great ticketing war for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour tickets raged on, many difficulties were encountered.

Fans braved physical queues at SingPost that started as early as 6:30am on Jul. 6, and online queues on Jul. 7 with over 2.5 million virtual ticket numbers issued.

However, the battle did not end with the queue.

For some fans who decided to queue at SingPost outlets, they were initially told that their tickets were secured. After payment, their order was marked as “incomplete”.

According to Mothership’s observations, these issues took about 30 minutes to resolve, as counter staff scrambled to solve the problem.

Photo via Lee Wei Lin

Exceeded promo code limit

For some who were trying to buy tickets online, they encountered an error where they were stopped from purchasing the tickets by a pop-up that read, "Oops! You have exceeded your promo code limit for this order".

Disgruntled fans took to social media, asking for clarification from Ticketmaster Singapore.

A unique code was sent to fans who were successful during the fan registration.

This unique code is tied to fans' Ticketmaster accounts. Only those with the unique code could purchase a maximum of four tickets during general sales.

One Twitter user shared that they "re-queued" for the tickets, and they managed to get their tickets on the second attempt.

One fan shared with Mothership that she suspects it may be an issue with the system.

Once she changed her selection a few times and the number of tickets she wished to purchase, she eventually got her tickets.

However, instead of the four tickets she desired, she could only get three.

Photo courtesy of Nicole

Photo courtesy of Nicole

Mothership has reached out to Ticketmaster Singapore for comment.

Top photos courtesy of Mark, Nicole & Lee Wei Lin

