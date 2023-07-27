The Strokes adds 2nd S'pore show to accommodate M'sian fans after cancellation of Good Vibes Festival

American rock band, The Strokes, announced a second show in Singapore following the cancellation of Good Vibes Festival at Malaysia, which the band was scheduled to perform at.

Good Vibes Festival was cancelled after the lead singer of The 1975 band, Matt Healy, went on a drunken rant about Malaysia's anti-LGBT policies and kissed his bandmate on stage on Jul. 21, 2023.

The Strokes was initially scheduled to perform on Jul. 23 during the festival which was supposed to take place from Jul. 21 to 23.

The band will now perform for another day on Aug. 3, in addition to their previously announced show on Aug. 2, at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Tried to accommodate Malaysian fans

The band stated in a Jun. 27 Live Nation press release that this was the closest possible location to put on another show in short notice for Malaysian fans.

"In an attempt to make sure all of our fans, particularly our fans in Kuala Lumpur affected by last week's cancellation, are able to have a chance to see us, we are incredibly excited to announce a second show in Singapore on [Aug. 3]. We know this isn't perfect for our fans in Malaysia, but it was the closest possible location to put on a show in a such a short time. We look forward to seeing as many of you who can make it to the show!"

Julian Casablancas also announced on his Instagram on Jul. 27 that the band added a second Singapore show to "try and accommodate folks in Malaysia best [they] could".

Casablancas shared that they did try to host a concert in Kuala Lumpur (KL), but "they are not ready for concert in Malaysia yet~understandably".

"We know that it's not [ideal] for everyone, so forgive... but the best we could with such short notice to try and make it possible for die-hard fans to have some chance to come to our concert," Casablancas wrote in his caption.

He hopes the second show in Singapore "mildly eases some of the disappointment for some, and hope to see as many of you possible there".

Possible discounts for Malaysians

Casablancas also said that they were trying to help "offset/alleviate" the cost of travel for Malaysians travelling to Singapore by possibly offering discounts.

He wrote that the band is potentially looking at offering "mega discounts" for merchandise to people travelling from KL "with proof of residence/travel".

"[And] at least maybe scalpers will be less ruthless?" Casablancas posited.

Ticketing information

Tickets for the free standing concert will start from S$148 and be available to the public from Jul. 28, 2023, at 4pm.

A "VIP Experience" package will also be available for purchase with exclusive perks.

The cancelled Good Vibes Festival

The Good Vibes Festival in KL was cancelled immediately after Healy called the Malaysian government a "bunch of f**king r*tards" and kissed his bandmate on stage on the first night of the festival.

Healy went on a drunken rant where he criticised the country's government regarding LGBTQ+ policies, claiming that he almost pulled out from the show but said it was not fair to fans as they are "not representative of your government because you are young people and I'm sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool".

Malaysia's communications and digital minister, Fahmi Fadzil, posted on Instagram on Jul. 22 that the festival was cancelled immediately and the organisers had to devise a refund mechanism for ticket buyers.

The 1975 subsequently cancelled its shows in Indonesia and Taiwan as well, despite how they were "eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei".

However, their statement said it was "impossible" for The 1975 to carry forth with the scheduled shows due to "current circumstances".

Top photos via The Strokes & Julian Casablancas/Instagram