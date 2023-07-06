Back

S'pore tourist in Phuket refuses to pay extra S$3.85 to change destination, Thai driver threatens to hit him

It's just 100 baht extra.

Julia Yee | July 06, 2023, 05:47 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A Thai driver confronted a Singaporean man in Phuket, Thailand over a fare dispute.

The Singaporean man was allegedly physically and verbally threatened by the Thai driver after refusing to fork out extra cash to complete the trip to his hotel.

The incident happened on Jul. 2 at 2:15 pm, local time.

The Phuket Provincial Police Facebook account made a post detailing the incident on Jul. 3.

Singaporean tourist kicked out by driver

The incident happened along Ratsada Road, Muang District, Phuket Province, reported Thai media Daily News.

In a video uploaded by the Phuket Provincial Police, a tourist, later identified as Faris, could be seen standing with his luggage by the roadside.

He appeared to have been kicked out by the driver of a van sporting the Hatyai World Tour decal.

Driver threatened to beat him

As the man was preoccupied with his phone, the driver was seen stalking him aggressively.

The driver then raised his arm, as if to use the back of his hand to strike the traveller, who instinctively ducked his head.

As the driver turned to march back to the vehicle, he could be seen grasping a rod-like object in his other hand.

The Straits Times clarified that it was a rubber hose.

Subsequently, the Singaporean man took his belongings and moved to the outdoor seating area of an eatery, supposedly Phuket Old Town.

But the driver returned to gesture angrily at him.

Charged with intimidation

The day after this altercation, the driver surrendered himself to the police.

He explained that the van usually only sends passengers to Phuket Town.

When he asked the Singaporean to pay an extra 100 baht (S$3.85) to the driver to make the extra 1.3km or so journey to Grand Supicha City Hotel, the passenger refused, stated the police.

He added that Faris was apparently rude to the driver the whole journey and caused a lot of disruption.

The driver was charged for “frightening a person by use of threat” at a district court, reported The Straits Times.

He faces a fine of 1,000 baht (S$38.54) and one-month jail.

All images via Phuket Provincial Police/Facebook

Pritam Singh calls for mediation in spat between S'pore National Olympic Council & Soh Rui Yong

Singh said that SNOC has a track record of forgiving athletes that have fallen short.

July 06, 2023, 09:41 PM

Looking to change careers? Here are the in-demand industries in S'pore for 2023

Still not too late, there are six months left in the year.

July 06, 2023, 07:01 PM

Cafe at SMU cancels tsundere maid cafe due to ‘negative perceptions’ of event & university

They will be holding it at a different location.

July 06, 2023, 06:54 PM

Inflated circulation figures have no bearing on S$900 million funding for SPH Media Trust: Josephine Teo

Teo also detailed the follow-up actions to be taken by SPH Media Trust, following the release of an investigation report.

July 06, 2023, 06:48 PM

Goodest doggo in S'pore spotted helping owner carry groceries in Geylang East

Adorable.

July 06, 2023, 05:29 PM

S’pore woman wins 4D betting on Taylor Swift concert Ticketmaster 4401 queue number

Her iBet bet ended up winning S$48.

July 06, 2023, 04:45 PM

Parliament votes against PSP's motion to abolish Group Representation Constituency system

The PSP introduced the motion, and the WP voted for it.

July 06, 2023, 04:20 PM

2 S'porean men, aged 48 & 66, charged with procurement fraud on works performed at MND building

As a result, MND was allegedly deceived into paying approximately S$260,000 for the impugned works between 2016 and 2018.

July 06, 2023, 04:06 PM

ECP angler catches & releases critically-endangered shovelnose ray, stays behind to ensure it doesn't wash ashore

Good job.

July 06, 2023, 03:22 PM

Brothers fight in Yishun carpark then pause to trade insults with annoyed residents

Sigh, Yishun.

July 06, 2023, 02:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.