Back

Thailand PM hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat's party may be dissolved over proposal to amend monarchy law: Thai media

If found guilty, he and his party could be disqualified from politics.

Yen Zhi Yi | July 12, 2023, 06:53 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has accepted a complaint against opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat and his Move Forward Party (MFP) over their policy to amend a law that prohibits insult of their royalty.

A lawyer had filed a complaint, alleging that the MFP attempted "to overthrow the democratic regime of government with the king as a head of state," according to Reuters.

This alludes to one of MFP's most prominent policy positions, the reform of Thailand's powerful Lese Majeste law, which prohibits criticism of the monarchy.

Pita has been given 15 days to clarify the matter with the Constitutional Court, Thai Enquirer reported.

If found guilty of attempting to overthrow the constitutional monarchy system, he could be banned from politics, while his party may face dissolution.

Disqualification threat

This came shortly after Thailand's Election Commission (EC) said on Jul. 12 that it will seek a court ruling on whether Pita should be disqualified over his shares in media company iTV .

The EC has also asked the court to order Pita to suspend his MP duties immediately until the court decides if there is a case to answer.

However, a high-ranking source from the court was later cited saying that it would not be considering the case of his shares today (Jul. 12).

The MFP has responded to the EC, accusing it of not following its own regulations, and thus "committing malfeasance in office", according to a translation by Thai PBS World.

The court’s decision comes a day before the members of Thailand's parliament are set to vote on the new Prime Minister, slated to take place on Jul. 13.

Related:

Top image via Facebook/Pita Limjaroenrat

Philippe Aw leaves FAS, Nazri Nasir replaces him as head coach of S'pore men's U-22 football team

Aw was also FAS' head of methodology.

July 12, 2023, 06:43 PM

Male Mercedes driver, 26, kicks car of female Mercedes driver, 46, drives forward into her & pushes her

This was after the female Mercedes driver cussed at him.

July 12, 2023, 06:21 PM

Jetstar relaunching S’pore-Okinawa direct flights in Nov. 2023

Book tickets from Jul. 12 to Jul. 16 for a promotional discount.

July 12, 2023, 06:01 PM

Iswaran case 'very different' from Ridout Road: Lawrence Wong

S Iswaran's MP duties will also be covered by other West Coast GRC MPs.

July 12, 2023, 06:00 PM

'If you’re sick, you go to the doctor': Financial consultant shares why he thinks it’s better to let the professionals help

Not just one.

July 12, 2023, 05:34 PM

S'porean man, 25, jailed for assaulting police after accomplice, 39, got shot during tussle for firearm

The accomplice who was shot is serving his sentence for other offences but faces similar assault charges.

July 12, 2023, 05:32 PM

The Philippines allows screening of 'Barbie' movie, but wants 'South China Sea' map blurred

They found that there were only eight dashes, not nine.

July 12, 2023, 05:10 PM

Thai Electoral Commission recommends disqualifying PM hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat from parliament

Not really never ever, but it has become far more unlikely.

July 12, 2023, 05:04 PM

SUV-driving woman allegedly flees after driving against traffic & colliding head-on with taxi at Potong Pasir

The 63-year-old male taxi driver was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

July 12, 2023, 04:37 PM

Road closures on Jul. 15 & 16 weekend due to NE Show at Padang

Take note.

July 12, 2023, 04:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.