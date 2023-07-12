Thailand PM hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat's party may be dissolved over proposal to amend monarchy law: Thai media

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has accepted a complaint against opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat and his Move Forward Party (MFP) over their policy to amend a law that prohibits insult of their royalty.

(1/2) BREAKING: The Constitutional Court has accepted a petition to rule whether Move Forward Party & leader Pita Limjaroenrat are attempting to overthrow the democratic system with HM the King as the Head of State by pledging to amend the lese majeste law. #Thailand #พิธา #ม112 pic.twitter.com/JtefmApBin — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 12, 2023

A lawyer had filed a complaint, alleging that the MFP attempted "to overthrow the democratic regime of government with the king as a head of state," according to Reuters.

This alludes to one of MFP's most prominent policy positions, the reform of Thailand's powerful Lese Majeste law, which prohibits criticism of the monarchy.

Pita has been given 15 days to clarify the matter with the Constitutional Court, Thai Enquirer reported.

The Constitutional Court accepted a petition seeking it to rule on whether Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat's and his party's intention to amend the lese-majeste law constitutes an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy system. The court ordered him 15 days… pic.twitter.com/CeQTNNjtZC — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) July 12, 2023

If found guilty of attempting to overthrow the constitutional monarchy system, he could be banned from politics, while his party may face dissolution.

Disqualification threat

This came shortly after Thailand's Election Commission (EC) said on Jul. 12 that it will seek a court ruling on whether Pita should be disqualified over his shares in media company iTV .

The EC has also asked the court to order Pita to suspend his MP duties immediately until the court decides if there is a case to answer.

However, a high-ranking source from the court was later cited saying that it would not be considering the case of his shares today (Jul. 12).

The MFP has responded to the EC, accusing it of not following its own regulations, and thus "committing malfeasance in office", according to a translation by Thai PBS World.

The court’s decision comes a day before the members of Thailand's parliament are set to vote on the new Prime Minister, slated to take place on Jul. 13.

