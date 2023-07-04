Tesla to launch in M'sia on July 20, 2023, EVs likely to retail from RM250,000 (S$72,300)

Tesla will be launching in Malaysia officially on July 20, 2023.

Tesla Malaysia’s Instagram account showed up at @teslamotorsmys, but appears to have been taken down, according to multiple media in Malaysia.

The Malaysian section on Tesla's official website is not yet online though.

The confirmation has come swiftly -- less than four months after the EV maker's arrival into the Malaysia market was revealed by the government there.

Malaysia will become Tesla's third official market in Southeast Asia, following Singapore in 2021 and Thailand in late 2022.

Before the latest announcement, signs were there that Tesla was preparing to launch in Malaysia.

Throngs of job seekers went to Cyberjaya in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur during the company walk-in recruitment day in June 2023.

Model Y and Model 3 likely available

It is unclear at the moment which models the electric vehicle company will bring to Malaysia.

However, the Model Y and Model 3 are likely to be launched in Malaysia.

These EVs are sold in Singapore and Thailand.

Moreover, about 96 per cent of the 479,700 vehicles that Tesla produced in the last quarter were these models.

In Singapore, the Model Y without COE is sold at a starting price of S$132,620 (RM457,400), including EV incentive, while the entry level Model 3 is retailing for S$104,754 (RM361,300), without COE and with incentive factored in.

With Category B COE premium factored in at current prices, it could easily cost more than S$200,000 (RM689,800) to get a Tesla vehicle on the road.

In Thailand, the Model Y goes from 1,959,000 baht (S$75,400), while the Model 3 which starts at 1,759,000 baht (S$67,700).

According to Malay Mail estimating the prices of Tesla EVs in Malaysia, the entry level Model Y could cost RM280,000 to RM300,000 (S$81,000 to S$86,800), while the entry level Model 3 is likely to cost RM250,000 to RM270,000 (S$72,300 to S$78,100).

