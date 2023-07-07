Back

Some Taylor Swift fans shed tears, others spread joy while queuing at SingPost outlets

The Great (ticketing) War.

Fasiha Nazren | July 07, 2023, 01:26 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Jul. 7 is a very important date for a lot of Taylor Swift fans in Singapore.

Many Swifties have formed queues outside SingPost outlets across the island more than 48 hours before the tickets go on sale.

When Mothership visited outlets in Jurong Point, Ghim Moh and Downtown East at around 10am on Jul. 7, people in the queue looked visibly tired after spending the night sleeping on the hard ground.

Fans help each other

The folks queuing at Ghim Moh told us that the fans queueing together helped to look after one another's belongings.

Photo by Hannah Martens.

Vino, 35, who was the second person in line at Ghim Moh said: "Everyone's been helpful. We've been able to go for toilet breaks, go get food to eat, freshen up and come back."

However, there was a noise complaint.

A couple of friends, 22-year-old Amir and 21-year-old Edison, said the police came down at around 12am due to the noise complaint.

"We were not blasting anything but some of the people were talking quite loudly and I think the residents were not happy about it," said Edison.

He continued: "But I think the police understood. After that, everybody just quietened down."

Tense situation in Jurong Point

The atmosphere was more tense in Jurong Point.

Photo by Belle Tay.

Some fans were frustrated because they believe that their queue numbers got larger as others brought their friends into the barricaded queue area.

A 21-year-old fan who wished to remain anonymous said: "They put up this barricade to fence up everybody so that nobody else goes in but over the night, some people slotted themselves in."

Visibly upset, the fan was sobbing as she said: "If I don't get the tickets then I guess I really have no choice but to stop [trying]."

Hopeful because of access code

Those queueing to purchase the tickets from the Downtown East outlet were thankful for the good weather.

Photo by Livia Soh.

This included the last person in the queue, a 19-year-old who wished to remain anonymous.

The fan began queuing at 8am on Friday.

Despite being the last one in the queue, the teenager was hopeful as she has people on standby at home queuing virtually as well.

"I'm the only person who got the access code so I'll try my best," she said.

In the unfortunate event she can't get tickets, she said she will have no other choice but to try and buy a ticket from Carousell.

Top image by Belle Tay and Livia Soh.

Taylor Swift fans unable to buy concert tickets after they 'exceeded promo code limit’

Headache.

July 07, 2023, 07:19 PM

Focus on realising athletes' full potential instead of fixating on winning: PAP's Eric Chua

"Let us not forget that it is not all about medals."

July 07, 2023, 06:37 PM

Durian vendor, 35, subdues thief, 46, who snatched S$600 from elderly woman in Tampines

The stolen cash was also recovered successfully.

July 07, 2023, 06:35 PM

1,400 S'poreans & PRs employed by family offices, two-thirds earning over S$5,000 a month: Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Family offices contribute directly to job creation, said the Senior Minister.

July 07, 2023, 05:18 PM

'Worth it': Swifties from the Philippines in S'pore for holiday, spend 24 hours queuing at SingPost HQ

A memorable holiday.

July 07, 2023, 05:04 PM

Katong Square ramen stall has mini ramen sets from S$16.90++, offers 100% cashback from Jul. 7-9

So you don't need to choose what to eat.

July 07, 2023, 03:14 PM

PSP takes down 'sia suay' video & post, apologises on Facebook for misleading impression of Parliament

The video's caption had previously made reference to "sia suay".

July 07, 2023, 02:43 PM

Sneak peek of Siglap, Marine Terrace, Tanjong Katong TEL4 stations, opening in 2024

Nice.

July 07, 2023, 02:32 PM

PraChinBuri Thai Kitchen in Yishun suspended 2 weeks due to infestation on premises

It is closed until July 18, 2023.

July 07, 2023, 02:25 PM

Parliament pays tribute to Tharman on his last sitting day

His colleagues will miss his ability to make complex economic principles sound simple and his wit, Indranee Rajah said.

July 07, 2023, 01:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.