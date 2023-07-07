Some Taylor Swift fans shed tears, others spread joy while queuing at SingPost outlets

Jul. 7 is a very important date for a lot of Taylor Swift fans in Singapore.

Many Swifties have formed queues outside SingPost outlets across the island more than 48 hours before the tickets go on sale.

When Mothership visited outlets in Jurong Point, Ghim Moh and Downtown East at around 10am on Jul. 7, people in the queue looked visibly tired after spending the night sleeping on the hard ground.

Fans help each other

The folks queuing at Ghim Moh told us that the fans queueing together helped to look after one another's belongings.

Vino, 35, who was the second person in line at Ghim Moh said: "Everyone's been helpful. We've been able to go for toilet breaks, go get food to eat, freshen up and come back."

However, there was a noise complaint.

A couple of friends, 22-year-old Amir and 21-year-old Edison, said the police came down at around 12am due to the noise complaint.

"We were not blasting anything but some of the people were talking quite loudly and I think the residents were not happy about it," said Edison.

He continued: "But I think the police understood. After that, everybody just quietened down."

Tense situation in Jurong Point

The atmosphere was more tense in Jurong Point.

Some fans were frustrated because they believe that their queue numbers got larger as others brought their friends into the barricaded queue area.

A 21-year-old fan who wished to remain anonymous said: "They put up this barricade to fence up everybody so that nobody else goes in but over the night, some people slotted themselves in."

Visibly upset, the fan was sobbing as she said: "If I don't get the tickets then I guess I really have no choice but to stop [trying]."

Hopeful because of access code

Those queueing to purchase the tickets from the Downtown East outlet were thankful for the good weather.

This included the last person in the queue, a 19-year-old who wished to remain anonymous.

The fan began queuing at 8am on Friday.

Despite being the last one in the queue, the teenager was hopeful as she has people on standby at home queuing virtually as well.

"I'm the only person who got the access code so I'll try my best," she said.

In the unfortunate event she can't get tickets, she said she will have no other choice but to try and buy a ticket from Carousell.

Top image by Belle Tay and Livia Soh.