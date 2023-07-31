Back

Ex-candidate Tan Kin Lian applies for 2023 Presidential Election eligibility certificate

Whether he will submit his nomination paper depends on the final slate of approved candidates.

Belmont Lay | Hannah Martens | July 31, 2023, 10:57 AM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Former Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian confirmed on Jul. 30 that he had submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility for the 2023 Presidential Election.

The 75-year-old said he submitted the application on July 11 through a proxy after downloading the form.

He also said he had earlier submitted his community declaration.

Tan also said he will wait for the decision of the Presidential Election Committee on the final slate of approved candidates before deciding on submitting the nomination paper.

He said in a media statement that he believes that Tharman Shanmugaratnam and him meet the full requirements as set out in the constitution.

He added that he was not sure if the other two potential candidates, George Goh and Ng Kok Song, meet the full requirements.

What is the Certificate of Eligibility?

Potential candidates have been able to apply for a Certificate of Eligibility since June 13.

They also have to submit a community declaration.

These steps are necessary to enter the presidential race.

Prospective candidates must be a Singapore citizen, at least 45 years old, must have held a senior public office or helmed a company that has at least S$500 million in shareholders' equity for at least three years, and not belong to any political party.

Media release in full

I submitted my application for a certificate of eligibility for the presidential election on July 11, 2023 through a proxy. I did not collect the form from the election department because I was able to download the form earlier from the website of the election department.

I had also submitted my community declaration earlier through the website.

Among the four potential candidates, I believe that Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam and I meet the full requirements as set out in the constitution.

I am not sure if the other two potential candidates, Mr. George Goh and Mr. Ng Kok Song, meet the full requirements. However, I am aware that the Presidential Election Committee has the power to grant waiver for some of the shortfalls.

I will wait for the decision of the Presidential Election Committee on the final slate of approved candidates before I decide on submitting the nomination paper.

Who is Tan Kin Lian?

Tan became chief executive officer of NTUC Income in 1977 and left in April 2007.

He then started a business in computer software and has also travelled regularly to provide insurance consultancy in Indonesia.

In 2011, he ran in the presidential election and lost.

He received 104,085 (4.91 per cent) of the total 2,274,773 votes and lost his deposit for failing to garner more than one-eighth of the total number of votes cast.

Top photo via Tan Kin Lian Facebook

S'pore court clears PAP MP Christopher de Souza of misconduct as lawyer

A disciplinary tribunal previously found him guilty of professional misconduct for "suppressing evidence" for his client's breaches.

July 31, 2023, 03:00 PM

China zoo denies claim that popular sun bear actually person in costume

It added that the animal is one of two sun bears that joined the zoo in 2020.

July 31, 2023, 02:24 PM

US won't invite Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee to APEC due to sanctions

He has been under sanctions since 2020.

July 31, 2023, 01:56 PM

Home breeding of cats not allowed: AVS implements new guidelines for cat breeders & pet shops

Yay for cats.

July 31, 2023, 01:52 PM

Maggot-infested corpse of woman, 67, found in Henderson Road flat next to unconscious husband, 70

The husband was suspected to have lived with the corpse for at least a week.

July 31, 2023, 01:49 PM

S'pore woman, 59, loses S$7,430 after trying to buy S$8 crispy crab rolls

Another case.

July 31, 2023, 12:36 PM

Michelle Yeoh’s mom didn't even know daughter got married

Surprise.

July 31, 2023, 11:44 AM

Duck boat & BMW collide in front of Esplanade, tourists demand refunds as ride cut short

Quack.

July 31, 2023, 02:34 AM

Double-lock pods offer safe spaces for breastfeeding, accessible by eligible mums via Singpass

In case you were wondering what these things did.

July 30, 2023, 09:25 PM

Former presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian says he submitted application for 'Certificate of Eligibility' 3 weeks ago

What?

July 30, 2023, 09:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.