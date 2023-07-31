Ex-candidate Tan Kin Lian applies for 2023 Presidential Election eligibility certificate

Former Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian confirmed on Jul. 30 that he had submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility for the 2023 Presidential Election.

The 75-year-old said he submitted the application on July 11 through a proxy after downloading the form.

He also said he had earlier submitted his community declaration.

Tan also said he will wait for the decision of the Presidential Election Committee on the final slate of approved candidates before deciding on submitting the nomination paper.

He said in a media statement that he believes that Tharman Shanmugaratnam and him meet the full requirements as set out in the constitution.

He added that he was not sure if the other two potential candidates, George Goh and Ng Kok Song, meet the full requirements.

What is the Certificate of Eligibility?

Potential candidates have been able to apply for a Certificate of Eligibility since June 13.

They also have to submit a community declaration.

These steps are necessary to enter the presidential race.

Prospective candidates must be a Singapore citizen, at least 45 years old, must have held a senior public office or helmed a company that has at least S$500 million in shareholders' equity for at least three years, and not belong to any political party.

Who is Tan Kin Lian?

Tan became chief executive officer of NTUC Income in 1977 and left in April 2007.

He then started a business in computer software and has also travelled regularly to provide insurance consultancy in Indonesia.

In 2011, he ran in the presidential election and lost.

He received 104,085 (4.91 per cent) of the total 2,274,773 votes and lost his deposit for failing to garner more than one-eighth of the total number of votes cast.

