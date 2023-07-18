Back

Tan Chuan-Jin resigns as president of SNOC

Jessie Phua, the vice-president of SNOC, will be appointed as the acting president for the remainder of the term.

Hannah Martens | July 18, 2023, 03:27 PM

Former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has also resigned from his position as the president of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

On Jul. 18, 2023, a spokesperson from the SNOC told Mothership that it has received the resignation of Tan as president.

The SNOC executive committee has accepted Tan's resignation.

He had been president since 2014.

Recently re-elected, Tan's term was supposed to end in 2026.

Jessie Phua, the vice-president of SNOC, will be appointed as the acting president for the remainder of the term.

"The SNOC executive committee thanks Mr Tan for his years of service and contributions to the SNOC," said the SNOC spokesperson.

Tan resigned from Parliament and PAP on Jul. 17

On Jul. 17, Tan resigned as the Speaker of Parliament and the People's Action Party (PAP).

In a press conference on Jul. 17, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong disclosed that he discovered Tan and former PAP MP Cheng Li Hui were in an "inappropriate relationship".

Cheng also resigned on Jul. 17 as an MP of Tampines GRC and a PAP member.

The shock resignation came about a week after news broke that Tan had directed unparliamentary language towards another member of Parliament.

A hot mic caught him muttering "f*cking populist" during a Parliament sitting on Apr. 17, 2023.

The comment was directed at Worker's Party MP Jamus Lim after Lim had delivered a speech about poverty in Parliament.

Top photo: SNOC. 

