UK man flies 10,000km to watch football match at Our Tampines Hub, calls it 'world's weirdest stadium'

Avid football fan and YouTuber, Sam, recently made a 10,000km journey to Singapore's humble Our Tampines Hub to catch a Singapore Premier League match between Geylang International and Hougang United.

This wasn't his first time visiting the island, as the content creator revealed that he had passed by the National Stadium during a run in one of his previous videos.

Sam began his visit by reacquainting himself with the tropical heat and transport system, and petting a stray cat.

He then had a brief history lesson at the National Museum after committing the cardinal sin of eating 7-Eleven string cheese for breakfast, while in a city touted as a "food paradise".

Then came the eye-opener.

Weird stadium

As he made his way towards Our Tampines Hub to catch the match, Sam was taken aback.

"This looks like no stadium I've ever seen in my life. It's so built up, so modern, so clean and nice," he marvelled.

As he took in the dense architecture around him, the YouTuber couldn't help but think aloud: "It doesn't really feel like somewhere that should have a football stadium at the end of it."

Our Tampines Hub is located in the public housing estate in the heartlands.

Upon entering the hub, Sam was momentarily stunned by the apparent excess of shops and lack of grass.

"Where on earth is the football stadium in here?" he wondered.

He then got himself orientated with a map, all the whilst still trying to wrap his head around the fact that there was an "entire mall" cradling the football field.

"This is the most Singaporean thing I've ever seen," mused the YouTuber, who clearly had yet to visit Yishun.

"This is blowing my mind... I didn't realise quite how bizarre and fascinating this stadium would be," Sam said as he toured the hub's eco-community garden.

As he settled down to enjoy the match, Sam's mix of confusion and amusement continued, as he pointed out that there were still people going about their own business on the running track above, as well as people from the mall watching the game for free.

For the uninitiated, the stand to house spectators is only on one side of the pitch.

Local community

The multifaceted nature of Tampines Hub is a likely product of Singapore's creative landscaping, as one commenter suggested that we have limited space to work with.

Local football club Tampines Rovers even got wind of Sam's visit to their home grounds.

Speaking to a spectator and Tampines Rovers fan in the stands, Sam asked: "In terms of football in Asia, how good is the Singapore league compared to Japan of Indonesia?"

"Er, I think it's quite low," the guy answered with a sheepish smile, "But we're enjoying it lah, for Singaporeans."

