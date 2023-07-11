Taiwan night market food concept at Cineleisure Orchard opening on Jul. 28, 2023

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected]

A Taiwanese street food concept is set to open at Cineleisure Orchard on Jul. 28, 2023.

Called TaiWan Night Markets, the concept will be home to 19 street food kiosks and five mini-restaurants.

Located on the basement level of Cineleisure, the space spans 8,000 sq ft and has a seating capacity of 300.

The street food concept is said to be inspired by Taipei's Dadaocheng Wharf.

The team behind TaiWan Night Markets has gone to various street markets in Taiwan including Cisheng Temple in Dadaocheng, Ningxia Night Market, Shilin Night Market, Raohe Night Market, Qingguang Night Market, and Yansan Night Market.

19 food kiosks

According to a press release, Singaporeans can look forward to value-for-money delicacies at the food kiosks, averaging at S$5 per dish.

Here's what you can expect to find at TaiWan Night Markets:

Night Market Huge Steak

Night market-style steak served with puff pastry soup.

Peanut Roll Ice Cream

Chewy pancake filled with peanut toppings and an ice cream flavour, including taro, durian, vanilla and mango.

Salty Crispy Chicken

Fried chicken sprinkled with Sichuan peppercorn salt or chilli powder.

Super Nutritious Sandwich

Sandwich coated with golden egg wash and filled with cucumbers, braised eggs and a special sauce.

Taiwanese QQ Sweet Potato Balls

Sweet potato balls served with toppings of choice like plum powder, pepper powder, peanut powder and chocolate powder.

Sanchong Braised Pork Rice

Authentic braised pork rice on top of Taiwanese rice.

TaiWan Night Markets

Cineleisure Orchard 8 Grange Road #B1-01

Opening hours:

Sundays to Thursdays and public holidays: 11:30am to 10:30pm (last order 9:30pm)

Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays: 11:30am to 12am (last order 11pm)

Officially opens from Jul. 28, 2023.

Top image from TaiWan Night Markets