Back

Taiwan night market food concept at Cineleisure Orchard opening on Jul. 28, 2023

Om nom nom.

Fasiha Nazren | July 11, 2023, 05:20 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

A Taiwanese street food concept is set to open at Cineleisure Orchard on Jul. 28, 2023.

Called TaiWan Night Markets, the concept will be home to 19 street food kiosks and five mini-restaurants.

Located on the basement level of Cineleisure, the space spans 8,000 sq ft and has a seating capacity of 300.

The street food concept is said to be inspired by Taipei's Dadaocheng Wharf.

The team behind TaiWan Night Markets has gone to various street markets in Taiwan including Cisheng Temple in Dadaocheng, Ningxia Night Market, Shilin Night Market, Raohe Night Market, Qingguang Night Market, and Yansan Night Market.

19 food kiosks

According to a press release, Singaporeans can look forward to value-for-money delicacies at the food kiosks, averaging at S$5 per dish.

Here's what you can expect to find at TaiWan Night Markets:

Night Market Huge Steak

Photo from TaiWan Night Markets.

Night market-style steak served with puff pastry soup.

Peanut Roll Ice Cream

Photo from TaiWan Night Markets.

Chewy pancake filled with peanut toppings and an ice cream flavour, including taro, durian, vanilla and mango.

Salty Crispy Chicken

Photo from TaiWan Night Markets.

Fried chicken sprinkled with Sichuan peppercorn salt or chilli powder.

Super Nutritious Sandwich

Photo from TaiWan Night Markets.

Sandwich coated with golden egg wash and filled with cucumbers, braised eggs and a special sauce.

Taiwanese QQ Sweet Potato Balls

Photo from TaiWan Night Markets.

Sweet potato balls served with toppings of choice like plum powder, pepper powder, peanut powder and chocolate powder.

Sanchong Braised Pork Rice

Photo from TaiWan Night Markets.

Authentic braised pork rice on top of Taiwanese rice.

TaiWan Night Markets

Cineleisure Orchard 8 Grange Road #B1-01

Opening hours: 

  • Sundays to Thursdays and public holidays: 11:30am to 10:30pm (last order 9:30pm)

  • Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays: 11:30am to 12am (last order 11pm)

Officially opens from Jul. 28, 2023.

Top image from TaiWan Night Markets

S'porean in baju Melayu performs traditional Malay dance in Times Square

Slay.

July 11, 2023, 05:45 PM

New Zealand bans thin plastic bags for fresh produce at supermarkets

Plastic straws, plates, bowls and cutlery are also banned.

July 11, 2023, 05:33 PM

Man, 28, allegedly installed cameras in building toilet to video women in Changi

One out of the five men who will be charged Jul. 12, 2023.

July 11, 2023, 05:30 PM

5 locations to catch NDP fireworks in the heartlands on Aug. 9, from 8:15pm

Heartland festivals on Aug. 5-6 will also feature family-friendly activities, sports and live performances.

July 11, 2023, 05:18 PM

S’porean man, 68, jailed 12 years for raping granddaughter when she was 11

The man forced her granddaughter to perform oral sex on him at a secluded corner of a staircase landing.

July 11, 2023, 05:15 PM

'Harder, better, faster, stronger': NATO leaders meet in Lithuania with Sweden, Ukraine & Asia in mind

NATO has a war on its doorstep but is still concerned about Asia, with leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand attending its annual summit.

July 11, 2023, 04:53 PM

Traffic marshal who caught horse on BKE says it was one of his 'wildest' encounters

So brave.

July 11, 2023, 04:43 PM

Circles.Life denies allegations of toxic work culture, internal politics & recent layoff

They also denied that co-founder Abhishek Gupta's role has been reduced.

July 11, 2023, 04:28 PM

Man who died after he crashed car into bus in Yishun had taken drugs: Coroner

He did not have a valid licence.

July 11, 2023, 03:50 PM

S’porean photographer captures dramatic scenes of ants struggling for survival against tiny predators

Like a warzone.

July 11, 2023, 03:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.