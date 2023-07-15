Back

Sushiro to open 10th outlet at Wisma Atria on July 19, 2023

Belmont Lay | July 15, 2023, 03:13 PM

Sushiro is opening its 10th outlet in Singapore in Wisma Atria on July 19, 2023.

The newest outlet will have a seating capacity of 170 pax.

It opened its first outlet in Tiong Bahru Plaza in August 2019.

According to Sushiro's press release, the kaiten sushi chain has served more than 26 million plates of sushi to Singapore’s diners since its first foray here about four years ago.

There are plans for even more stores in Singapore.

"The rate of expansion, while miraculous in itself, is nothing compared to the group’s ambitions to open even more stores in Singapore in the months and years ahead," the release added.

Sushiro has more than 730 stores worldwide as of September 2022, having started operations in 1984.

It became the first kaiten sushi chain of restaurants to open more than 600 outlets in Japan by September 2021.

The success of Sushiro has been attributed to its affordability and bargaining power as a massive sushi restaurant.

Because of the group’s size and negotiating power, Sushiro has direct trading relationships with suppliers, the restaurant chain added.

Of the more than 100 items on the menu, almost half are priced at S$2.30 in Singapore.

Popular and affordable items include the salmon belly priced at S$2.30, the salmon with mentai cheese priced at S$2.90, and the bluefin fatty tuna priced at S$4.90.

