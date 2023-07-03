Roughly 362,000km away: First supermoon of 2023 visible across S'pore from 9pm on Jul. 3

The first supermoon of 2023 will be visible across Singapore on Jul. 3, 2023.

Supermoons are the biggest and brightest out of all the full moons in a year.

Tonight's moon, dubbed the Buck Moon, will be the second closest supermoon to our planet in 2023, according to the Science Centre Observatory.

The moon will be about 362,000 km away from Earthlings at its nearest point.

Catch it from Singapore

You don't need any special equipment to view the supermoon — just your own two eyes.

The moon will rise at 7:13pm from around the southeast direction, until 1:25am where it'll peak at the meridian, the highest point in the sky that it'll reach, before setting towards the southwest direction at 7:40am on Jul. 4, according to the Science Centre Observatory.

The supermoon can be viewed all over the island from 9pm.

Its appearance differs based on atmospheric conditions and specific location.

Open public areas like the Marina Barrage, East Coast Park, and the Southern Ridges are prime spots to moongaze.

More supermoons this year

The Science Centre Observatory told The New Paper that other than this buck moon in July, there are three other supermoons making an appearance in 2023.

Namely, the sturgeon moon on Aug. 1, the blue moon on Aug. 31, and the harvest moon on Sep. 29.

Related story

Top image from Heather Wilde/Unsplash