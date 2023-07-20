Back

Starbucks S’pore collab with Blackpink includes Strawberry Choco Cream frappuccino & merch

Blackpink always in our area.

Yen Zhi Yi | July 20, 2023, 04:42 PM

Events

Good news for Blinks who love coffee.

Starbucks is launching its summer collaboration with the K-pop girl group Blackpink, with a special drink, limited-edition merchandise and a pop-up event.

Image via Starbucks Singapore

Blackpink-inspired beverage

From Jul. 24 at 10am, Starbucks Rewards members can get their hands on the new Blackpink Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino blended beverage.

Image via Starbucks Singapore

Image via Starbucks Singapore

Fans can also order the drink in a Blackpink + Starbucks reusable cup or buy a themed Starbucks card, both available in-store.

Image via Starbucks Singapore

For non-members, the drink and reusable cup combo can be ordered via the Starbucks app and on Starbucks Delivers from Jul. 26.

It will also be available on Grabfood from Jul. 31, while stocks last.

Blackpink + Starbucks merchandise

In addition, the Blackpink + Starbucks limited-edition collection will also be launched.

This includes 11 types of drinkware, such as mugs, tumblers and reusable cups.

Image via Starbucks Singapore.

There will also be six Blackpink-themed lifestyle accessories, such as a keychain, passport holder and tote bag.

Images via Starbucks Singapore

These will be available from Jul. 25, 10am, at selected outlets, Starbucks’ online store, as well as on LazMall and Shopee Mall, while stocks last.

Two online-exclusive merchandise will be available on the online store, namely the Blackpink + Starbucks Yoga Mat and Pink Rhinestone Stainless Steel Cold cup 16oz.

Blackpink + Starbucks Yoga Mat. Image via Starbucks Singapore.

Pink Rhinestone Stainless Steel Cold cup 16oz. Image via Starbucks Singapore.

Terms and conditions apply.

Pop-up event

From Jul. 24, fans can also win official merchandise through Starbucks Singapore’s social media contest outside its Plaza Singapura outlet.

To enter the contest, here’s what you have to do:

  1. Do a showstopping pose or dance move with the Blackpink + Starbucks pop-up at Starbucks Plaza Singapura.

  2. Post it onto your Instagram Feed and tag @starbuckssg #TurnUpYourSummer #BLACKPINKinSTARBUCKS #🖤💗

The top five posts will win assorted merchandise from the Blackpink + Starbucks Collection.

Additionally, winners who are Starbucks Rewards members can get an additional Blackpink + Starbucks Apron and a Blackpink Reusable Cup 16oz.

Top images via Starbucks Singapore

