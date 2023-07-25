Back

Spotify to increase premium plan prices by S$1-S$2 in S'pore

Prices are going up by about S$1.

Tan Min-Wei | July 25, 2023, 01:25 PM

Spotify, the popular music streaming subscription service, will be raising prices for all four of its plans in Singapore.

Price hikes

Prices of Spotify plans are going up between S$1 and S$2, and will go into effect immediately for new sign-ups.

However, current subscribers are given a month's "grace", meaning that their prices will not go up until August, or September in some cases.

The new prices are as follows:

  • Individual plans are now S$10.98, up S$1.08 from S$9.90

  • Duo plans are now S$14.98, up S$2 from S$12.98

  • Family plans are now S$17.98, up S$1 from S$16.98

  • Student plans are now S$5.98, up S$0.99 from S$4.99

The new and current prices:

Screenshot via Spotify

The previous pricing plan, as of Mar. 25 2023.

Screenshot from the Internet Archive, via Spotify

Spotify is available as a free, ad-supported service.

But users on Premium plans can use the service ad-free, as well as downloading music and podcasts to listen to offline.

However, unlike Netflix, Spotify users cannot share accounts, as playing music on one device automatically stops it playing on another connected device.

Trending

Spotify's press release boast of over 200 million users, and those users in 46 countries will encounter the price increases.

Those countries include the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and many European nations.

In Southeast Asia, Thailand and Indonesia will also see their prices increase, although Malaysia seems to have remained the same for now.

Spotify is not the only service seeking more revenue from their subscriptions, with The Verge reporting that services, such as Apple Music and YouTube Premium, have also increased by about US$1 in the past year.

Netflix recently moved to restrict users from sharing passwords, traditionally a perk of the service.

Users in over 100 countries including Singapore are now required to pay an additional fee in order to add a user from outside their households.

While there was initially some uncertainty what the response to such a change might be, The Verge reported in June that Netflix enjoyed an increase in paid subscriptions.

So look out for more price hikes.

Top image via Unsplash

